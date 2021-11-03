State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, could face a competitive re-election bid next November after state lawmakers added heavily-Republican Camden County to his district in the state's new redistricting plan.
Hunter, who currently represents the 5th House District, said Wednesday that he will seek re-election to a fifth term in the newly renumbered District 2 that also still includes Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties.
Hunter defeated Republican Donald Kirkland a year ago 57 percent to 43 percent, winning by 4,747 votes in the three-county district.
Camden is currently represented by state Rep. Eddie Goodwin, R-Chowan. He defeated Democrat Emily Bunch Nicholson by 2,688 votes in Camden in 2020.
Goodwin was redrawn into the new District 1 that also includes all of Washington, Tyrrell, Perquimans and Currituck counties and a small portion of northern Dare. Current District 6 state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, is also in the new District 1.
Hunter said his new district will “probably” be more competitive after reviewing election data from 2020. He won re-election with 60 percent of the vote in 2018 after running unopposed in 2016.
“I should be fine,” Hunter said. “Camden is a Republican county and I have concerns about that."
Hunter won Hertford County by 4,833 votes in 2020 but carried Pasquotank County by just 307 votes. Kirkland won Gates County by almost 400 votes.
Hunter said getting Democrats to the polls will be critical, especially in Pasquotank.
“Looking at some of the numbers in the municipalities, the turnout was low to me,” Hunter said.
Pasquotank Republican Party Chairman Bill Ward has not heard of anyone interested in running for the GOP nomination for the District 2 seat but said he expects a quality candidate to enter the race.
“Everyone has been waiting for the district to be set in stone,” Ward said. “It (District 1) will trend more toward Republicans and we will have a better chance of putting a Republican in that House seat.”
Now that redistricting has been settled, Hunter said approving a state budget is now the top priority.
Hunter was a one of handful of Democrats who voted for the $25.7 billion state budget proposed by House Republicans.
Elizabeth City State University is slated to get almost $30 million next year if the House version of the budget becomes law. The Senate passed an almost identical budget and the General Assembly is now in the conference budget process to work out a final version of the budget. They're also in negotiations with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to develop a budget that can avoid another gubernatorial veto by Cooper.
Hunter was one of nine Democrats to vote along with all 63 Republicans for the House’s version of the budget. Hunter was selected to the Republican-dominated House Conference Committee that is currently working with the Senate on a final deal.
Included in the budget for ECSU next year that Hunter pushed for is $10 million for a new residence hall, with another $30 million coming in 2022-23; $7.5 million for a new dining hall; $4 million for the aviation department; $2.5 million for a skybridge over Weeksville Road near Herrington Road; and $2.5 million for study for a potential state crime lab on campus.
The aviation department at ECSU is also slated to get millions of dollars in future budgets.
“Everything I asked for is still in there,” Hunter said.
Hunter said he is also pushing for additional funding be added to the budget to build sidewalks near the ECSU skybridge, for water and sewer infrastructure needs in the city and for bike paths in the county.