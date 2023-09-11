...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...
NORTHWESTERN PASQUOTANK...SOUTHERN HERTFORD...GATES...AND
NORTHWESTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE
SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF PORTSMOUTH...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK
AND THE CENTRAL CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH THROUGH 145 PM EDT...
At 1258 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Cradock to near Corapeake to near Ahoskie.
Movement was east at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Heavy rain and frequent lightning.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Reduced visibility and minor flooding possible. Frequent
cloud to ground lightning strikes.
Locations impacted include...
Virginia Beach, Ahoskie, Gatesville, Sunbury, Regent University,
Great Bridge, Deep Creek, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Gates,
Winton, Cofield, Harrellsville, Fentress, Roduco, Hobbsville,
Cradock, Princess Anne, and Whaleyville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
State seeking permits from 4 agencies for MId-Currituck Bridge
CURRITUCK — The state is in the process of obtaining the necessary environmental permits from four state and federal agencies needed to begin construction of the Mid-Currituck Bridge.
But a timeline for right-of-way access and construction won’t be known until the needed permits are approved for the toll bridge that will connect the Currituck mainland to Corolla on the Outer Banks, said North Carolina Turnpike Director of Marketing and Communications Logen Hodges.