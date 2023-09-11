CURRITUCK — The state is in the process of obtaining the necessary environmental permits from four state and federal agencies needed to begin construction of the Mid-Currituck Bridge.

But a timeline for right-of-way access and construction won’t be known until the needed permits are approved for the toll bridge that will connect the Currituck mainland to Corolla on the Outer Banks, said North Carolina Turnpike Director of Marketing and Communications Logen Hodges.


  