EDENTON — A public hearing is scheduled in July about an application for up to 45 turbines and associated infrastructure to be built north of Edenton.
The Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources will hold the in-person hearing 6-9 p.m. July 21 on Timbermill Wind, LLC’s application for the proposed 189-megawatt wind energy facility in Chowan County. Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Virginia, is developing the Timbermill Wind project. The company says the project will power 42,000 homes and create 100 jobs.
The hearing will be in the Culinary Arts Building at College of The Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan Campus at 118 Blades St., Edenton. Members of the public can sign up online to speak in advance of the meeting through noon July 21 or beginning at 5:30 p.m. before the hearing.
The comment period is open through July 31. Comments can be submitted via email to onshorewind.comments@ncdenr.gov, by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-9222, or by mail to Brian Wrenn, director, Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources, Department of Environmental Quality, 1612 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1612.
DEQ said it will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.
For more information on the state’s Onshore Wind Program, visit the DEQ website.