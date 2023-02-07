CAMDEN — A state regulatory agency hasn’t decided yet whether to evaluate the South Mills Water Association’s water treatment plant following a plant malfunction that is forcing SMWA to buy water from Camden County on an emergency basis.

Charles M. Junis, an engineer who is director of the Water, Sewer, and Telephone Division of the Public Staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission, said in response to an inquiry from The Daily Advance on Monday that has was not aware of the commission having been asked yet to become involved in the situation.