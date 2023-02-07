CAMDEN — A state regulatory agency hasn’t decided yet whether to evaluate the South Mills Water Association’s water treatment plant following a plant malfunction that is forcing SMWA to buy water from Camden County on an emergency basis.
Charles M. Junis, an engineer who is director of the Water, Sewer, and Telephone Division of the Public Staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission, said in response to an inquiry from The Daily Advance on Monday that has was not aware of the commission having been asked yet to become involved in the situation.
“To my knowledge, we have not been contacted by customers, the owner, or Camden County,” Junis said. “It is my understanding that Camden County is supplying water and SMWA is working to resolve the challenges at the water treatment plant. At this time, we have not determined whether we will conduct an inspection and evaluation.”
Junis noted that SMWA is exempt from N.C. Utilities Commission regulation under a 2004 exemption order.
“Thus, this system is not under Utilities Commission jurisdiction,” Junis said, adding that the agency responsible for inspecting the SMWA treatment plant is the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality. He said the commission’s Public Staff had reached out to DEQ and was in the process of gathering information.
Camden County Manager Erin Burke told county commissioners at an emergency meeting Friday morning that she had learned the day before that the SMWA plant was not operational and wasn’t expected to be repaired for two to four weeks.
Because of the malfunction, SMWA asked Camden to sell it an additional 30,000 gallons of water per day. SMWA already buys some water from Camden but because of the emergency is requesting to purchase the additional amount to meet the needs of its customers in the South Mills area.
Camden commissioners agreed to SMWA’s request but authorized county attorney John Morrison to report the SMWA’s emergency to the N.C. Utilities Commission and request that the panel inspect the association’s water treatment plant.
Morrison noted that because SMWA is a private nonprofit corporation, it is not generally subject to regulation by the N.C. Utilities Commission. But the current emergency likely amounts to an exception in which a review and recommendation by the N.C. Utilities Commission would be appropriate, Morrison said.
Commissioners also authorized Morrison to develop a contract with SMWA authorizing the emergency sale of water. Morrison indicated the contract should be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday.
Burke was also authorized to have Camden Public Works Director Chuck Jones request access to the plant so the county can gain a better understanding of what caused the malfunction. A county official said the problem at the plant is believed to be related to a recent electrical surge.
An official with the SMWA who answered the phone on Friday said no one was immediately available to comment about the plant.
The Daily Advance had not received a response from SMWA as of Monday afternoon.