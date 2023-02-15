WINFALL — The state juvenile detention facility in Winfall, which closed over a decade ago, is scheduled to reopen its doors sometime next year, bringing close to 40 jobs to the area.

Diana Kees, deputy director for external affairs at North Carolina’s Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, told The Perquimans Weekly last week that the Perquimans Juvenile Detention Center is slated to reopen in 2024.


