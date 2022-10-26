...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board has scheduled an in-person special meeting on biomass and to address questions and concerns about the Enviva plant in Ahoskie and its air quality permit renewal.
The meeting is set for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in Raleigh. Enviva seeks to modify its plant to increase production by more than 30%.
The board, in a letter dated Sept. 27 to North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Elizabeth Biser, had sought the special meeting on the current request for the major air quality permit renewal in economically depressed Hertford County. The permit is required under Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.
The public may attend in-person at Green Square Training Room, 217 West Jones St., Raleigh, or online via WebEx.
The webinar number is 2439 743 9980 and the password is DEQEJENov, or 33735367 from phones. To listen by phone, call 1-415-655-0003 and use access code 243 974 39980.
The board is to take public comments during the meeting. To comment in-person or online, fill out the online speaker sign-up form by 5 p.m. Nov. 16.