CURRITUCK — Departing Currituck County Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik will be leaving the school district earlier than originally planned.
The Currituck Board of Education agreed Wednesday to release Stefanik from his contract early. Instead of July 1, which was his original departure date, Stefanik will be leaving the Currituck district on Friday.
The school board also named Matthew Lutz, an administrator with the school district, interim superintendent. Lutz will take over for Stefanik at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Lutz is Currituck’s assistant superintendent for elementary instruction and Title I. The school district has two assistant superintendents. The other is Renee Dowdy, who is in charge of secondary instruction.
As required by his contract, Stefanik, who has taken a job as superintendent of Tipp City Schools in Tipp City, Ohio, originally gave the Currituck school board 90-day notice of his plan to leave the district.
However, he’s closed on his house in Ohio sooner than expected and needs to plan his family’s move, Currituck Board of Education member Dwan Craft explained Wednesday.
“We wish him happiness and success in his future endeavors,” Craft said.
The Currituck board released Stefanik from the contract provision and named Lutz interim superintendent at a special meeting at J.P. Knapp Early College Wednesday morning. Most of the meeting was held in closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters and consult with the board’s attorney.
Craft, who chaired Wednesday’s meeting because board Chairwoman Karen Etheridge was participating through the Zoom app, said Lutz is welcome and encouraged to apply for the superintendent position.
“But so will other staff and the board will give fair consideration to all who apply,” she said.
The role of the interim superintendent is to fill the gap between Stefanik’s departure and the arrival of the new superintendent selected by the school board.
Neither Stefanik nor Lutz could be reached for comment Wednesday.
When Stefanik announced his departure from the Currituck district this spring, he listed being near extended family as the primary reason.
Stefanik noted Tipp City is about an hour from Columbus, Ohio, where he attended college at Ohio State University, and about two hours from where much of his extended family lives.
Stefanik said he was proud of the dedication and commitment teachers, principals, food service workers and transportation staff have shown throughout his five-year tenure as superintendent, but even more so now as they continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic.