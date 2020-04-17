CURRITUCK — Mark Stefanik, superintendent of schools in Currituck County since October 2015, is resigning to take a job in his native Ohio, the school district has announced.
Stefanik will remain with the Currituck County Schools through July, a district spokeswoman said.
The Currituck Board of Education is expected to discuss launching a search for Stefanik’s successor at its meeting on Tuesday, according to an announcement by the district.
The Daily Advance was unable to reach Stefanik or Board of Education Chairwoman Karen Etheridge for comment Friday.
Stefanik came to Currituck from the Galion City Schools in Ohio, replacing then Superintendent Allison Osmon who had retired. He previously had served as a teacher at Moyock Elementary School and principal at Central Elementary School in the Currituck County Schools before returning to Ohio in 1990. He would spend the next 15 years there before returning to Currituck to take the superintendent’s job.
Stefanik holds a bachelor’s degree in early and middle childhood education from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Old Dominion University. He also completed post-master’s work at Ashland University, where he earned his superintendent license.
The Currituck Schools have generally done well in state testing results during Stefanik’s 4½-year tenure as superintendent.
On 2019 state testing results, Moyock Middle and Knotts Island Elementary both improved a letter grade from “C” to “B.”
The only “A” school in the area last year was J.P. Knapp Early College in Currituck, which achieved the feat for a fifth year in a row. Grandy Primary School in the Camden County Schools district achieved an “A” last year but fell to a “B” this year.
Jarvisburg Elementary, Central Elementary, Currituck High and W.T. Griggs Elementary kept their “C” grades and met their growth targets.
Moyock Elementary also kept its “B” grade while meeting its growth target. Shawboro Elementary also kept its “C” grade but did not meet its growth target.