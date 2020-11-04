Incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, defeated his Democratic challenger Tess Judge by more than 11,000 votes to win re-election in state Senate District 1 on Tuesday.
Steinburg garnered 57,913 votes or 55.27 percent to Judge’s 43,293 votes or 46 percent.
Steinburg carried eight of the district's 11 counties — Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Perquimans, Hyde and Tyrell and Judge's home county of Dare.
Commenting on Wednesday, Steinburg called his constituent service the best in the General Assembly. He said his constant travels across the massive district paid big dividends in his bid for a second term.
“It was a pretty convincing win,” Steinburg said. “I am obviously gratified and humbled to represent this district. Our constituent service is second to none and at the end of the day that is something that people will remember. Voters either trust you or they don’t — and last night proved to me that they trust me to represent them.”
Judge won three counties — Hertford, Washington and Pasquotank. In a statement, she thanked her supporters.
"I want to thank every single person in Senate District 1 who voted for me, volunteered for this campaign, and have given of their time and energy to this race,” Judge said. “This may not be the outcome we were hoping for, but I am so encouraged by all the people I have met, all the stories I have heard, and the resilience of this beautiful part of our state. I want to congratulate my opponent.”
Steinburg won Currituck by almost 7,000 votes, winning 72 percent of the vote in the county to Judge's 28 percent.
“Currituck is king,” Steinburg said. “Those numbers in Currituck for any Republican are just unbelievable.”
Steinburg also defeated Judge in Dare, 12,429 votes or 53.81 percent to 10,722 votes or 46.19 percent.
“To beat her in her home county, I took some solace from that,” Steinburg said.
Judge edged Steinburg in Pasquotank by 267 votes, winning 9,724 votes or 51 percent to Steinburg’s 9,457 votes or 49 percent. Steinburg said Pasquotank is slowing turning “red” because people moving to the region are conservative.
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by just 27 votes in Pasquotank, capturing 9,653 votes to the president's 9,626 votes. Republicans U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Third District U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy both carried the county against their Democratic challengers.
“The Democrat Party has been entrenched in Pasquotank for a very long time, but you can see the tide turning,” Steinburg said. “Pasquotank, like all of northeastern North Carolina, is becoming more and more red and it is going to continue to go that way. Pasquotank won’t be 'blood red' next time but it will be red.”
The Steinburg-Judge campaign will go down as the most expensive General Assembly race in the state’s history as the two campaigns and outside groups spent over $6 million on the race.
At the end of the Oct. 17 third quarter reporting period, Judge, of Kitty Hawk, reported raising almost $1.5 million for Tuesday’s election.
Steinburg reported raising a little over $1.1 million this year. Both campaigns have also seen large infusions of cash since Oct. 17.
Outside groups supporting Judge were expected to spend almost $1.5 while groups supporting Steinburg are expected to add $1.1 million.
Steinburg, who served three terms in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2018, feels that voters in the district know where he stands on the issues and said the millions of dollars spent on attack ads against him backfired on the Judge campaign.
“These folks here in northeastern North Carolina, you can’t pull the wool over their eyes,” Steinburg said. “The voters get it and they can see if somebody is spinning the yarn from miles away. They know what is true and what is not true. The best people in the state are up here in the northeast.”
Statewide, Democrats picked up a state Senate seat Tuesday but Republicans will still have a 28-22 majority in the chamber. Democrats lost four House seats and the GOP will have a 69-51 majority when the General Assembly convenes next year.
While Democrat Gov. Cooper won a second term with a 5-point victory over Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, Steinburg said that keeping the lieutenant governor’s seat in GOP hands with Mark Robinson’s win is important.
“That will be important because the lieutenant governor breaks ties (in the Senate),” Steinburg said.
Republicans also won all three N.C. Supreme Court races Tuesday to give the GOP a 4-3 majority on the bench. Steinburg said that could break some of the gridlock between the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Cooper.
“It will be interesting,” Steinburg said. “Winning all the (Supreme Court) judicial races will be helpful when the governor has been relying on the courts to usurp the power of the legislature, and the voice of the people. Cooper repeatedly has gone to the courts on issues where he doesn’t agree with the legislature.’’
Majorities in the General Assembly also mean that Republicans will control redrawing district maps based on the new census figures.
“We will be doing the redistricting for the next 10 years,” Steinburg said.