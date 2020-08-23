State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, has joined a growing number of Republicans and conservatives calling for closer scrutiny of Facebook after the social media platform removed several of his posts about use of an anti-malarial drug for treating COVID-19.
While he didn’t say government needs to regulate social media platforms like Facebook, Steinburg did say government may have to intervene to prevent the tech giants from suppressing speech they don’t like.
“This is how monopolies got broken up to begin with,” Steinburg said. “You may own it, but you are advertising it as a platform where people can post their thoughts and ideas. So in that sense it’s like a bulletin board or a town hall.”
Steinburg said he understands the need for a platform like Facebook to have standards for obscenity, threatening language or false accusations against an individual. But when it comes to political viewpoints he believes it’s important for platforms like Facebook to foster a free and fair discussion, he said.
When a small group of people have disproportionate control over something as important as communication and discussion that is never a good thing, he said.
“I mean, who decides this?” Steinburg said.
Steinburg said he posted something that was making the rounds on social media about a group of doctors who advocate hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment.
President Donald Trump has also touted the anti-malarial drug as a possible treatment for COVID-19, saying at a March press conference: “I sure as hell think we ought to give it a try.”
Trump followed up his statement with a tweet claiming that the drug, when combined with the antibiotic azithromycin, could be “one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine.” He later touted hydroxychloroquine again, claiming “there are some very strong, powerful signs” it could be a potential cure. He also claimed in May to have taken the drug himself as a preventive against contracting COVID-19.
The Federal Drug Administration initially authorized emergency use of both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as treatments for COVID-19 for certain hospitalized patients when a clinical trial wasn’t available or participation wasn’t feasible. The FDA revoked that emergency use authorization in June, however.
“We made this determination based on recent results from a large, randomized clinical trial in hospitalized patients that found these medicines showed no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery,” the FDA said of its revocation in a statement. “This outcome was consistent with other new data, including those showing the suggested dosing for these medicines are unlikely to kill or inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19. As a result, we determined that the legal criteria for the EUA are no longer met.”
What’s more, the FDA also said the two drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, can cause abnormal heart rhythms and a dangerously rapid heart rate, particularly when combined with other medicines like azithromycin. The FDA noted that azithromycin was being used by some COVID-19 patients without its approval for that purpose.
Steinburg said he thought it was important for people to hear all sides of the debate regarding possible treatments for COVID-19.
Facebook, however, took down the original post, Steinburg said, and then when he posted a statement complaining about the post being deleted, that was taken down as well.
Steinburg said other people post things he doesn’t agree with and he understands they have a right to do that.
“But we should have that some opportunity,” Steinburg said of people expressing conservative viewpoints.
People should be able to decide for themselves what is sensible, he said.
“You don’t have that opportunity if somebody just yanks something down because they don’t like it,” Steinburg said.
Steinburg said he estimates that 90-95 percent of people working for a platform such as Facebook are liberals.