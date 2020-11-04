Incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, defeated his Democratic challenger Tess Judge by more than 11,000 votes to win re-election in state Senate District 1 on Tuesday.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, garnered 57,913 votes or 55.27 percent to Judge’s 43,293 votes or 46 percent.
Steinburg carried eight of the district's 11 counties — Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Perquimans, Hyde and Tyrell and Judge's home county of Dare.
Judge won three counties — Hertford, Washington and Pasquotank.
Steinburg won Currituck by almost 7,000 votes, 72 to 28 percent. Steinburg also defeated Judge in Dare 12,429 votes or 53.81 percent to 10,722 votes or 46.19 percent.
The campaign will go down as the most expensive General Assembly race in the state’s history as the two campaigns and outside groups spent over $6 million on the race.
At the end of the Oct. 17 third quarter reporting period, Judge, of Kitty Hawk, reported raising almost $1.5 million for Tuesday’s election.
Steinburg, of Chowan, reported raising a little over $1.1 million this year. Both campaigns have also seen large infusions of cash since Oct. 17.
Outside groups supporting Judge are expected to spend almost $1.5 while groups supporting Steinburg are expected to add $1.1 million.