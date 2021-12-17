A federal judge has cleared the way for construction of the Mid-Currituck Bridge in Currituck County, state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said this morning.
The Southern Environmental Law Center filed suit two years ago to stop construction of the bridge, which will link the Currituck mainland to Corolla. But a judge this week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of N.C. ruled in favor of the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Commission, Steinburg said.
“The Mid-Currituck Bridge will now be built,” Steinburg said. “I have been working on this project on behalf of Currituck and Dare counties since 2013 when I first entered the Legislature.”
The mainland side of the proposed toll bridge will be near Maple Swamp just off U.S. Highway 158 and reach the Outer Banks just south of Corolla. There will be an interchange at U.S. 158 and then a 1.5-mile bridge over the swamp before the main bridge starts in Aydlett.
There is a proposed roundabout where the bridge reaches the Outer Banks. The state acquired the property on the Outer Banks’ side of the bridge several years ago in anticipation of the project.
The travel lanes on the two-lane bridge will be 12 feet in width with 6-foot shoulders on both sides. The speed limit on the bridge will be 60 mph. The toll booth will have six lanes with three on each side. State officials have not said how much it will cost to use the bridge.
Earlier this year NCDOT officials said construction would cost an estimated $464 million while purchasing rights-of-way will cost an estimated $14 million. Utilities will cost around $11 million.