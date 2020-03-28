State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said his post on his Facebook page calling the coronavirus “a hoax” was a mistake.
Steinburg’s shared the following post on Wednesday evening before editing it: “A LITTLE COVID 19 PERSPECTIVE FOR ALL OF US; CONTINUE TO FOLLOW PROTOCOLS INCLUDING HAND WASHING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING; PLEASE READ AND SHARE AND CALM DOWN FOLKS. WE WILL DEFEAT THIS!!!
“During the 2017/18 flu season 45 million Americans had influenza, 810,000 were hospitalized and 34,157 died. So far 55,243 people have COVID-19 and 802 have died. You’ll never hear these numbers stated in the media. This new virus is turning into the biggest hoax of our lifetime! It’s right on the CDC’s website!”
Steinburg said Friday that he was alerted about the post describing COVID-19 as a hoax and deleted the sentence. Steinburg edited the post, which is still on his website, to say, “I don’t suggest this is a hoax. I’m just trying to share some perspective. Discussion is always good.”
“That post was given to me by someone else,” Steinburg explained. “I put it out there and then someone called me and brought it to my attention. When I posted it, I didn’t realize that that line was in there. There was a statement at the end that said ‘hoax’ and I went back and took it out. That is what I told people happened. That is the bottom line, and that is the truth and there is nothing more to it than that.”
Steinburg has been sharing COVID-19 information, including videos, for constituents on his Facebook page. He said COVID-19 is a “very serious situation” and that everyone needs to follow the protocols for slowing the spread of the virus while adhering to recommendations from local, state and federal officials.
“All you have to do is look at every single post that I have made, they are daily and sometimes twice daily,” Steinburg said. “There is probably more information on my site than any other legislator’s in the state. If I thought it was a hoax, I wouldn’t be posting all the information that I have been posting on a daily basis.’’
As of Friday afternoon, Steinburg’s post had over 200 comments. Some of the comments were negative while others voiced support.
One person said “that type of rhetoric is dangerous” while another wrote that the flu numbers cited were for an entire year.
Steinburg has responded to several of the comments.
“Does this mean I am all of a sudden a reprehensible person?” Steinburg posted “Come on. I missed it. I’m not perfect and I am very busy with all that’s going on serving my 11 counties. Sometimes I can make a mistake, believe it or not.”