Republican state Sen. Bob Steinburg believes he should be returned to the Legislature because he’s a known commodity in the 11-county 1st Senate District and voters know where he stands on the issues.
Democrat Tess Judge, however, says the district’s residents need a strong voice in Raleigh who will work across party lines to solve issues. She’s hoping to unseat Steinburg, who’s making his first bid for re-election in the 1st Senate District, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Steinburg, of Edenton, defeated Democrat D. Cole Phelps 53 percent to 47 percent in the 2018 general election after having served three terms in the N.C. House.
Steinburg takes pride in the thousands and thousands of miles he has put on his vehicle traveling the largest Senate district in the state to meet with constituents.
“The voters of Senate District 1 are very familiar with me,” Steinburg said. “I remain extremely accessible and our constituent service is probably the best in the General Assembly. There is no question where Bob Steinburg stands on issues A, B, or C. Because of the longevity of my service, people are very aware where I am on the issues.”
This is Judge’s second run for the General Assembly. The Kitty Hawk businesswoman was defeated by Bobby Hanig in their House District 6 race two years ago.
Judge said she’s challenging Steinburg because she believes northeastern North Carolina needs leaders in Raleigh who will confront issues, not followers of the party line.
“We need leaders who will communicate and collaborate across party lines, and move North Carolina forward,” Judge said. “I believe people here in northeastern North Carolina deserve a strong voice in Raleigh, representing their everyday needs and concerns. We need to do better for our public schools and our educators.”
Both candidates believe expanding broadband access and closing the digital divide in the mostly rural district is a top priority.
The General Assembly recently approved $10 million to expand rural broadband access, but that was half of what Gov. Roy Cooper requested.
Judge said the COVID-19 pandemic has put a “spotlight” on the difficulties rural communities face when it comes to distance learning and access to telemedicine, among other issues.
“We are hearing every day about public education and rural broadband access.,” Judge said. “I agree with Governor Cooper that we need to be doing more to expand access throughout this area. My whole career has been about bringing people together to find the best solution for all. That’s the experience I plan on bringing to Raleigh to work on the rural broadband issue with legislators from all across North Carolina, on either side of the aisle.”
Steinburg supported the $10 million that will be allocated toward rural broadband expansion but said the state must partner with entities like electric co-operatives to fully tackle the problem.
“To have complete connectivity, we are looking at least $2 billion,” Steinburg said. “That is a very, very significant number. We are continuing to move forward and find ways where we can work with our electric co-op’s, for example, to try and give us more access. These (internet) companies are not expanding broadband because of the sparse population. There is no return on investment. We have to try and find other ways of doing it.”
The coronavirus pandemic has altered the way candidates are waging campaigns, all but eliminating face-to-face voter contact.
Steinburg had a strong social media presence before the pandemic and he said those efforts have intensified over the last few months.
“Thank goodness for social media,” Steinburg said. “It has become more and more of a factor over the years. But now, it is critical. For those of us who worked hard to max out our social media numbers (followers), that is now paying huge dividends.”
The Judge campaign is using virtual meetings, social media and phone banks to reach out to voters.
“Campaigning during COVID has certainly been difficult in terms of reaching voters where they are, but we are doing our best,” Judge said. “When it is safe to do so, however, I so look forward to meeting with people face-to-face across this district, and hear from them in person about what we can do to better represent them in Raleigh.”