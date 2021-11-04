New legislative maps have set up a Republican primary between two of the most conservative Republicans in the North Carolina Senate.
A new state Senate map given final approval by lawmakers Friday moves state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, from the 1st Senate District into the newly drawn 2nd Senate District. The new 2nd District also includes four-term incumbent Sen. Norman Anderson, R-Pamlico.
With the move, Steinburg loses nearly all of the 11 counties he currently represents in the 1st District, including Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare and Perquimans counties.
The new 2nd District stretches from the coast to the Virginia state line and of its eight counties, Steinburg has only represented three of them: Chowan, Washington and Hyde. The rest of the new district includes Carteret, Pamlico, Martin, Halifax and Warren counties. Sanderson currently represents Carteret and Pamlico.
Steinburg said Thursday that he will seek a third term and he expects Sanderson to seek a fifth term. They will likely face off for the Republican nomination in a primary scheduled for March 8.
Steinburg said he is disappointed that he will no longer represent most of his current district. Steinburg served three terms in the state House before being elected to the Senate in 2018.
“I have a great deal of affection for the people that were previously in my district,” Steinburg said. “My preference would have been to continue to represent all the counties that I am serving now. But that just didn’t happen.”
Steinburg acknowledged winning a primary against Sanderson will be an uphill climb. Sanderson loses Craven County from his current three-county district but keeps his home county of Pamlico and Carteret County, which is the largest in the new district and strongly Republican.
“There will be a primary,” Steinburg said. “(Sanderson) and I are very good friends and we will be facing each other in March. Sanderson has been representing them for 10 years but people have not had a choice for 10 years in terms of a Republican.’’
Steinburg, who raised around $1.4 million in his successful re-election bid against Democrat Tess Judge in 2020, said raising money for a primary against Sanderson will not be a problem.
Steinburg plans to host a fundraiser later this month in Edenton with contribution levels from $75 to $5,600.
“I plan to work very, very hard,” Steinburg said of the upcoming campaign. “Every campaign I have been in, I have outworked my opponent. I’ll be able to raise enough money to do what I need to do.”
Steinburg said campaigning and representing a large district will be a plus heading into the campaign, noting that he drives around 35,000 miles a year across his current district. He also said the campaign will highlight constituent service.
“The campaign will be nothing personal but we will be offering the voters an opportunity to look at who they feel would be the best candidate to represent them,” Steinburg said. “Our constituent service, I think, is second to none.”
Steinburg is the only member of the General Assembly, and one of two appointees from the state, who is a member of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. Steinburg was appointed to the commission by former Gov. Pat McCroy and his term lasts as long as he's a member of the General Assembly.
The ASMFC consists of 15-member states and its purpose is the protection and management of marine fisheries with the state’s jurisdiction.
“If I were to be defeated, then (Democratic) Gov. Roy Cooper would have the appointment,” Steinburg said. “To fishermen, this is a big deal. They don’t want to lose a seat on the ASMFC. Rest assured, Gov. Cooper is not going to appoint someone that is going to be friendly to commercial fishermen.”