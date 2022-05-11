State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, has outraised and outspent his Republican primary opponent state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, by an almost 2-1 margin, newly filed state campaign reports show.
The two incumbent state senators, who are squaring off in Tuesday’s Republican primary in the newly drawn 1st Senate District, posted almost identical fundraising numbers for the first quarter of the year.
Steinburg has outraised Sanderson $131,596 to $77,457 this election cycle. He’s also outspent Sanderson $111,991 to $63,454 after starting the election cycle with more cash on hand.
State finance reports also show that Steinburg had almost $12,000 more cash on hand in his race against Sanderson as of April 30.
Steinburg raised $69,005 in the first quarter of the year that began Jan. 1. That includes $46,890 in contributions from individuals and $21,900 from political action committees. He reported $33,223 cash on hand at the end of April.
“I am gratified by the response of supporters and others who see the importance of this race and have jumped in to do whatever they can to help,” Steinburg said Wednesday.
Sanderson raised $68,407 in the first quarter. That included $54,984 from individuals and $12,300 from PACs. He reported $21,374 cash on hand at the end of April.
Sanderson said he has no concerns of being outspent to this point in the campaign.
“I have been through this before and it doesn’t matter,” Sanderson said. “I think we have got our message out.”
Three political action committees — the N.C. Home Builders ($1,300), the N.C. Nurses ($500) and Rural Electric ($500) — donated the same amount to both candidates.
Steinburg collected $5,600 in contributions from the state Employees Association, Southern States and Apex Clean Energy. He also received a $2,800 contribution from the N.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance.
N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler’s committee donated $3,000 to Sanderson as did the N.C. Dental Society. Sanderson is a co-chairman of the Senate Agricultural Committee.
Sanderson also received $1,000 contributions from Dominion Energy, the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, Syngenta Corp. and Ward and Smith, a North Carolina-based law firm.
Steinburg’s biggest expense in the first quarter was $44,593 for campaign mailers. He also spent $23,032 for consulting services.
Steinburg also spent $3,850 for newspaper advertising, including $3,050 he spent on ads in two publications in Pamlico.
Sanderson’s biggest expense was $24,674 for radio and television ads. He also spent around $15,000 on research and polling.
Candidates are also required to report all donations of $1,000 or more beginning May 1 in what is called a “48-hour report.”
As of Tuesday, Sanderson has filed reports detailing $15,000 in contributions of a $1,000 or more. Steinburg has filed reports totaling $7,000 in contributions of $1,000 or more.
Steinburg currently represents the old 1st Senate District, which included 11 counties. Sanderson represents the former 2nd District, which included three counties. The new legislative map approved by state lawmakers earlier this year — and later upheld by the N.C. Supreme Court — places them in the same district.
The new eight-county 1st Senate District contains six counties — Pasquotank, Perquimans, Dare, Chowan, Washington and Hyde — that Steinburg currently represents. The other two counties in the district are Carteret and Pamlico, which Sanderson represents.