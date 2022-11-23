WINDSOR — Bertie commissioners have never hired a lobbyist to represent the county in Raleigh. But that may soon change.
Last week former state senator Bob Steinburg of Edenton pitched the Bertie Board of Commissioners on the idea of hiring his firm, Wolfestein, LLC., to lobby state lawmakers and state agencies for the county.
“Bertie County has wonderful opportunities for funding and I think I can assist with that,” Steinburg said, adding, “If you are looking for help from the state in regards to funding, it helps to have someone who has access to the people handing out the money.
“I spent ten years in Raleigh, I know the people and I know the system and I can help securing funding,” Steinburg said.
Steinburg, who lost his bid for reelection in the May Republican primary, resigned from the state Senate July 31 to work as a lobbyist.
Currently, the former senator is able to recruit clients, but he can’t officially begin lobbying until Feb. 1, 2023, because state law requires former lawmakers to spend a “6-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly before becoming a lobbyist.
“Bertie Commissioner John Trent and I were in a conversation and he was explaining the opportunities in Bertie and he suggested I speak with the commissioners,” Steinburg said.
Trent has been an advocate for bringing another grocery store and more retail opportunities to Bertie. He’s also looking to expand the affordable housing market in the county.
With passage of the federal American Rescue Plan and several pandemic-related spending measures, there are numerous sources of funding available for local communities at both the state and federal levels, Steinburg said. He said he has access to leaders and budget-writers who control those funds. He said he also has insight into additional funding opportunities that might not otherwise be available.
The soon-to-be lobbyist said he’s presented his services to numerous other counties in the region and says he’s received positive responses from Tyrrell, Washington, Hertford and Gates counties. Camden County has already agreed to a lobbying contract with Steinburg.
“I am working very hard on eastern North Carolina as we are underserved and I know I’ll be able to help in Raleigh,” he said.
Steinburg said one benefit to hiring his firm is his recent association with another lobbying firm, Jones Street Associates. Jackson Stancil heads the firm.
“Jackson Stancil is one of the top 25 lobbyists in Raleigh,” Steinburg said. “This association allows me to spend time in the district learning what my clients need, while Jackson has a presence in Raleigh. This is a huge plus. Most lobbyists see their clients one or twice a year. I will be on hand, in the district, when they need me.”
Commissioner Ron Wesson said he’s weighing Steinburg’s proposal.
“Between now and our January meeting, we will see the lay of the land and where our the board stands,” he said. “We have some big plans on the burner for the new year and Bob (Steinburg) may be able to improve our chances of (getting them) funding.”