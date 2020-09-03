EDENTON — State Sen. Bob Steinburg said he plans to hold a press conference next week where he’ll announce what he described as a significant reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old Edenton child in July.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, said on his official legislative Facebook page that he plans to announce the reward offer in the Makiia Slade case Tuesday at 10 a.m. Steinburg did not disclose the reward amount or its source.
“Unlike the dangerous and out-of-control streets of Chicago or Detroit, rural North Carolina will not stand for nor accept failure in the seeking of justice regarding the vicious murder of children in our streets,” Steinburg said. “The name of Makiia Slade will not fade and be stored on the shelves of obscurity, because as a community of law-abiding, life-honoring citizens, we will not stand for lawlessness. Makiia Slade’s life was significant and her life also mattered.”
According to the Chowan Sheriff’s Office, Makiia Slade and her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, were shot by someone in a passing vehicle as they were traveling July 24 in their vehicle on U.S. Highway 17 South near the West Queen Street interchange.
Makiia, a student at D.F. Walker Elementary School, died from her injuries in the shooting. Shatory Hunter Slade was treated for her wounds at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and later released.
Both the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484 or the SBI at (919) 662- 4500.