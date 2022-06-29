State Sen. Bob Steinburg said Wednesday that he has secured about half of the money that College of The Albemarle needs to build a health sciences simulation center for its nursing program on the college’s Elizabeth City campus.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, said $12.5 million was added to the $27.9 billion adjusted state budget that General Assembly leaders agreed to on Tuesday. COA said in May that the health sciences simulation center is expected to cost around $25 million.
“It is very high on the list of things COA wants,” Steinburg said. “It is desperately needed and it is a great investment in the region. They are going to get cracking on this pretty quickly.”
Steinburg said he requested the full $25 million but that legislative leaders wanted some “buy in” from Pasquotank on the project.
“That is why they split it and gave $12.5 million,” Steinburg said.
COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell said the college has $1.5 million of bond money set aside that ups the total to $14 million available for the project.
“We are desperate and hungry to get this done,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell said COA will now work with Pasquotank to get the rest of the money needed for the project. He said the COA Foundation will be able to help with furnishings, fixtures and equipment while grant money may also be available.
“We are going to have to talk with Pasquotank to see what the plan is,” Bagwell said. “Pasquotank has been very supportive about getting this project done. We really haven’t talked specifics about what that looks like. We are going to have to partner with Pasquotank and see what their capacity is to build the rest.”
Steinburg meet with Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin and County Manager Sparty Hammett in Raleigh earlier this month to discuss the COA project.
“I told them that I hope they were going to step up to the plate and do what needs to be done,” Steinburg said.
Griffin called the money for COA great news and indicated that Pasquotank would provide some funding to help construct the health sciences simulation center as well as seek additional state money next year.
“How else is it going to get built?” Griffin said. “It ($12.5 million) is not as much as we were hoping for but we are thankful that we got some. We just have to figure out the next part and see where we are at.”
Bagwell said he hopes the project can move forward quickly. He noted that COA has the top-rated community college nursing program in the state but that its facilities are lacking.
“Of all the nursing programs in North Carolina community colleges, we probably have among the worst facilities for simulation,” Bagwell said.
Steinburg said the vote on the budget is expected in the next several days and that Gov. Roy Cooper still has to sign it.
“It’s in the best interest of the people of North Carolina that the governor sign the budget,” Steinburg said.
If Cooper doesn't sign the adjusted budget lawmakers have agreed to, the two-year spending plan he signed last year will be used for the new year that begins Friday. That plan doesn't include the money for the health center at COA, however.
Bagwell said that Steinburg, state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, have been champions for COA.
“Bob Steinburg has really carried the water,” Bagwell said. “We appreciate the senator’s hard work to make this happen.”