State Sen. Bob Steinburg touted his longtime support of Elizabeth City State University while his GOP primary opponent state Sen. Norman Sanderson said he would continue to fight to keep the teaching of Critical Race Theory out of the state’s classrooms.
The two candidates in the May 17 primary for the 1st Senate District seat both spoke last weekend at a forum sponsored by the Northeast Carolina Republican Women at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, currently represents the old 1st Senate District, which included 11 counties. Sanderson, R-Pamlico, represents the former 2nd District, which included three counties. The new legislative map approved by state lawmakers last month —and later upheld by the N.C. Supreme Court — places them in the same district.
The new eight-county 1st Senate District contains six counties — Pasquotank, Perquimans, Dare, Chowan, Washington and Hyde — that Steinburg currently represents. The other two counties in the district are Carteret and Pamlico, which Sanderson represents.
Steinburg said that since being first elected to the House in 2012 and then the state Senate in 2018 that he has helped steer hundreds of millions of dollars from the state to northeastern North Carolina for various projects. He specifically mentioned around $140 million that was allocated to ECSU just last year.
That money has come after Steinburg said state lawmakers considered closing the university in 2014. Steinburg was in the House at the time and said if the proposal had passed it would have been an economic blow to the region.
“I was quoted in the papers that it (ECSU) would close over my dead body,” Steinburg said. “I meant it. I’m still standing and so is ECSU. The university is still growing.”
Sanderson stressed the importance of Republicans picking up three House seats and two Senate seats in November that would give the party super-majorities in both chambers. A supermajority would allow Republicans to override vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Sanderson said a supermajority would allow the GOP to push through conservative legislation like banning CRT.
No public K-12 schools in North Carolina teach the theory, which is taught in law schools and examines the ways in which racism operates in U.S. laws and society. But the Republican-led Legislature passed a bill last year that would have prohibited the theory’s teaching in public schools. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, later vetoed the bill.
Both Sanderson and Steinburg voted for the legislation that Cooper vetoed.
“Our children are suffering right now,” Sanderson said. “They will continue to suffer because of the trash that is being taught to them in schools. Don’t think for an instant that it is not in North Carolina schools. If it’s not in your county, you need to thank God every single day you have a school board that is watching out for that stuff.”
Sanderson said one of the awards that he’s received while serving 12 years in the General Assembly — 10 in the Senate and two in the House — that he is most proud of is his induction into the state GOP Hall of Fame last year.
“There were six candidates that came from the Third (congressional) District,” Sanderson said. “I don’t understand why I ended up with it because they were all fabulous candidates and they have done so much for this party.’’
Steinburg touted his GOP colleagues in the state Senate giving him their “Rocky Balboa” award in 2020. He said that Democrats spent $6 million to unseat him in 2020 and that he still defeated Democrat Tess Judge by 11 points.
“Everyone in this room knows that I am a fighter and a scrapper,” Steinburg said. “Six million dollars spent by the other side to try and defeat me and the reason we won is because we have a message, a strong message.”
Steinburg is the only member of the General Assembly, and one of two appointees from the state, who is a member of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, a position he said is vitally important to the 1st Senate District. That term lasts as long as Steinburg is a member of the General Assembly.
The ASMFC consists of 15-member states and its purpose is the protection and management of marine fisheries within the state’s jurisdiction.
“If I lose this primary race, Gov. Cooper appoints my replacement,” Steinburg said. “You will be looking at an environmentalist, a liberal whack job, that’s going to be the representative. That will be a disaster.”
Sanderson said northeastern North Carolina and the southern coast that he currently represents have much in common.
“So many things that are important to that group of counties there (southeast) are just as important to this group of counties,” Sanderson said. “It’s not going to be a hard transition. The biggest job we have in fighting for eastern North Carolina is educating the rest of the people in the General Assembly about eastern North Carolina.’’
Republicans will keep the new 1st Senate District seat regardless of which candidate wins on May 17. No Democrat has filed to oppose the winner in November.