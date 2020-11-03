Democrats Bill Sterritt and Lloyd Griffin were winning election in Pasquotank County's two contested commissioner races following the counting of early votes.
Daniel Spence, meanwhile, was winning the early vote in the county's only contested school board race, outperforming both incumbent school board chairman Denauvo Robinson and fellow challenger Ron Payne.
With no precincts yet reporting, Sterritt was leading both Republican Bill Ward and unaffiliated candidate Jonathan Snoots for an at-large seat on the Board of Commissioners.
Sterritt collected 7,377 early votes or 46.33 percent, to Ward's 5,563 votes or 35.16 percent, and Snoots' 2,881 votes or 18.21 percent.
In the Northern Inside race, Griffin was leading Republican Paul Moncla 2,458 votes or 59.9 percent to Moncla's 1,640 or 40 percent.
In the race for the Outside City seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, Spence was leading with 6,160 votes or 43.45 percent to Payne's 5,713 votes or 40.30 percent and Robinson's 2,229 or 15.72 percent.