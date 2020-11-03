Democrats Bill Sterritt and Lloyd Griffin won election in Pasquotank County's two contested commissioner races on Tuesday.
Daniel Spence, meanwhile, won the county's only contested school board race, besting both incumbent school board chairman Denauvo Robinson and fellow challenger Ron Payne for the board's Outside City seat.
According to unofficial results, Sterritt defeated Republican Bill Ward and unaffiliated candidate Jonathan Snoots for an at-large seat on the Board of Commissioners.
Sterritt garnered 8,227 votes or 42.88 percent to Ward's 7,289 or 38 percent and Snoots' 3,668 votes or 19.12 percent.
In the Northern Inside race, Griffin defeated Republican Paul Moncla 2,785 votes or 57.79 percent to Moncla's 2,034 votes or 42.21 percent.
In the Outside City school board seat, Spence garnered 7,454 votes or 43.59 percent. Payne finished second with 7,088 votes or 41.45 percent and Robinson came in third with 2,449 votes or 14.32 percent.
In the at-large commissioner race, Sterritt won the North, South and West precincts. Ward won six precincts: East, Mt. Hermon, Providence, Nixonton, Salem and Newland. Snoots carried no precincts.
Sterritt built a big lead over Ward and Snoots in early voting.
In the Northern Inside race, Griffin also built an early lead in early voting but lost to Moncla in five of six precincts. He won only in the West precinct.
In the race for the Outside City seat on the school board, Spence won the East, South, North, West and Newland precincts. Payne carried Providence, Mt. Hermon, Nixonton and Salem. Robinson carried no precincts.
Turnout in Pasquotank for Tuesday's election was 65.87 percent, as 18,920 voters cast ballots.