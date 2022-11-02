One of the College of The Albemarle’s most passionate supporters has died.
Pasquotank County Commissioner Dr. William “Bill” Sterritt died Friday.
Sterritt was a vocal advocate for COA, a passion that started during his 40-year tenure as a professor at the school and continued as an elected official.
A Democrat, Sterritt served as a member of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education for 12 years before winning election to the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners in 2010. Sterritt would win re-election in 2014 but lose his re-election bid on 2018.
Two years later, he would win election to a four-year term as an at-large member of the board. He was in the middle of that term when he died last week.
State Rep. Paul O’Neal, R-Currituck, was a COA Board of Trustee member for 20 years before stepping down in August. He called Sterritt a champion for the school.
“Dr. Sterritt was a huge advocate for his students, for education, for the College of The Albemarle,” O’Neal said. “He had a great love for all three. Those were his passions and he didn’t let anything back him off his passions.”
COA President Jack Bagwell said COA "will forever benefit" from Sterritt's service, advocacy and "longstanding support" for the college.
Bagwell noted that Sterritt began his work at COA as a health and physical education instructor and basketball coach in the 1960s. Sterritt, whom he described as a "faithful faculty member," would serve in various roles until his retirement.
"Dr. Sterritt had a true passion for education and service to others," Bagwell said.
Bagwell noted that Sterritt's "latest passion" at COA was completion of the repairs to the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind the COA-Elizabeth City campus.
"He was instrumental in fundraising for this project and a proponent of making the trail a beautiful recreational opportunity for the community," Bagwell said. "Dr. William Sterritt has a legacy here in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County — a legacy of giving, educating, and serving others. College of The Albemarle will remember him fondly and never forget his contributions to the College and the community.”
Pasquotank Commissioner Jonathan Meads was appointed to the board in January 2021, succeeding his late father, Frankie, who was elected to three four-year terms as a commissioner before passing away that same month. He described Sterritt as a mentor. He particularly remembers a piece of advice Sterritt gave him when he joined the board.
“Dr. Sterritt told me how to talk with the newspaper,” Meads said with a laugh. “When the media asks you a question, he said, “Tell them you are going to think about it and that you will get back with them.’”
Meads also said his father and Sterritt were friends despite disagreeing on some issues.
“(Sterritt) was a Democrat and my dad was a Republican but they got along very well,” Meads said.
That friendship extended outside the commissioners boardroom, Meads said.
“My dad always used to love to take his grandkids Christmas caroling and he would always take them to Dr. Sterritt’s house,” Meads said. “Dr. Sterritt and his wife loved that. Dr. Sterritt missed that after my dad passed away.”
Commissioner Barry Overman said it was Sterritt whom he “chatted with” about first getting involved in elective politics. Overman, a Republican, was elected to the non-partisan Board of Education before being elected commissioner in 2018, defeating Sterritt for the second of two at-large seats.
“We joked about it because I told him I could never run for school board as long as he was there because there was no way I could beat him,” Overman said. “When he moved on to become a county commissioner that is when I ran for school board.”
Overman described his win over Sterritt in 2018 as an “upset.”
“Dr. Sterritt drove to my house and said, ‘I never thought that you would beat me in a commissioner’s race,’” Overman said. “We had a good laugh out there in the driveway. Dr. Sterritt loved to serve, (he was) just a good guy.”