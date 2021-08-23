City Manager Montre Freeman has appointed Alicia Steward as the city’s interim finance director.
Steward is currently the assistant finance director and succeeds Evelyn Benton, who is retiring next week. Steward’s appointment was effective Aug. 18.
Steward has worked for the city since 2011, previously serving as an assistant customer service manager and data processing manager-application system analyst.
Before working for the city, Steward worked for New Jersey law firm McCarter and English and as a staff accountant for Boston-based State Street Corp.
“Alicia is a leader who values dedication, service and excellence,” Freeman said. “As an experienced accountant, she brings unique perspectives to the city, offering invaluable insight to the needs of the office and most importantly the needs of residents of Elizabeth City.”
Steward earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Elizabeth City State University and a master of science degree in quality management from the National Graduate School in Falmouth, Mass.