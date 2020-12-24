SOUTH MILLS — Donna Stewart has retired as director of the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center and passed the torch to Sarah Hill.
Stewart worked at the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center off U.S. Highway 17 in South Mills for 12 and a half years. She was hired as an assistant director by then-Director Penny Leary Smith, and when Smith retired in spring 2011, Stewart was offered the director’s job.
“The best part of this job is dealing with the public,” Stewart said.
Stewart said Camden County is extremely fortunate to have such a nice facility. The operations contractor does a great job of keeping the buildings clean and in working order, and the welcome center staff gets to enjoy fielding compliments regularly from visitors about how clean and nice the center is, she said.
Hill will do a great job as director, Stewart said.
“Sarah is such an asset,” Stewart said. “I am so proud of all the work she has done.”
“Camden County has been very supportive of the center,” Stewart said.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has been supportive and a great partner for the welcome center, she said.
Stewart said that in retirement she will have a more flexible schedule. She plans to spend more time visiting her grandchildren and family who live out of state.
“And of course we want to support our state park,” Stewart said. “We’re very proud in Camden County of that state park.”
She was referring to Dismal Swamp State Park, which is next door to the welcome center off U.S. Highway 17.
Stewart also has chaired the Tourism Development Authority in Camden since 2011.
Hill has been assistant director at the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center since February 2016. She said she meets wonderful people who are traveling, some of them by boat and others on the highway.
“I enjoy meeting the people,” Hill said. “Every day is different working at the center.”
Hill’s official promotion occurs Jan. 1, but Stewart’s last day at the office was Dec. 18. Hill is currently serving as the center’s interim director.
“I still have a lot to learn,” Hill said. “Donna was great. I have been very fortunate to work with Donna since 2016.”
Stewart has been a great mentor for all the employees at the welcome center, Hill said.
“It feels a little strange not having her here on a daily basis now,” she said.
Hill said she is excited about growing as a leader, learning more about the ins and outs of the center’s operations, and promoting Camden County and North Carolina to the center’s visitors.
Hill is originally from Gates County so she’s familiar with the region, and her mother is from Camden so she always has had a connection to the county,
Although she has lived in North Carolina her entire life and has always known a good deal about the eastern part of the state, Hill said that since coming to the welcome center she has learned a lot more about North Carolina —especially the state’s Piedmont and mountain regions.
While Hill has learned a lot about those areas, she still has much to learn, she said. It’s important to be familiar with the entire state, she said, because some travelers who stop at the welcome center are heading toward western parts of North Carolina. They’re often seeking recommendations about places to visit and activities to enjoy with their family, she said.