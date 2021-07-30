When one thinks of duct tape, one probably imagines a silver roll of tape used for many utility purposes.
But a local 10-year-old has found a fun and fashionable way to use duct tape to earn some money before school starts.
“I make purses, wallets and fanny packs,” said a smiling Zakeya Ferebee.
Using rolls of duct tape of different colors and patterns, Ferebee fashions colorful wallets, purses, fanny packs and shoulder bags for people of all ages.
Zakeya has turned her newfound craft into a money-making and business-learning opportunity. The rising fifth-grader at J.C. Sawyer Elementary is saving the sales proceeds to prepare for the start of a new school year.
“All the money I make from it I’m going to buy new school clothes,” she said.
On Thursday, Zakeya displayed more than 40 rolls of tape of different colors and prints that she uses, along with examples of the purses, shoulder bags and wallets she’s already made.
For example, a men’s wallet she made features black tape with blue and yellow sharks. She made a purse using pink tape sprinkled with unicorns, a popular print among children, Zakeya said. She applies shiny, beaded necklaces for the shoulder straps.
Following her own templates, Zakeya uses construction paper folded in several directions as the base for her purses, wallets and other products.
“I have to cut it and fold it and then I put the tape over it,” she explained.
She applies strips of tape in different cuts and shapes to the paper. The challenge, she said, is ensuring the tape is applied evenly along the folds and edges of the paper properly on the first attempt. Because the tape is obviously sticky, any mistakes results in tossing that attempt into the trash and starting over.
“You have to be patient and it takes time” and there is “a lot of measuring,” she said, of the skills she’s learning.
Recently, Zakeya just completed her largest order yet. A woman who runs a local daycare center ordered 12 of Zakeya’s purses to present to the young girls under her care.
“That was my biggest order,” she said.
The woman next wants to order wallets for her young boys.
Zakeya was introduced to duct tape fashions about two months ago and has been spending “all day” ever since working to improve her products.
“One day I was scrolling through Tik Tok and saw a video of someone making a book bag” with duct tape, Zakeya said of her source of inspiration. “I started off making just wallets, but I got better.”
The specialty tape Ferebee uses isn’t found in hardware stores. Instead, with help from her mother Latoya Armstrong, Ferebee shops online and at hobby and crafts stores.
According to her mother, the tape can cost as much as $30 per roll, depending on the print and color. Some of the prints feature popular children’s cartoon characters, so they can be pricey, Armstrong said.
The initial start-up costs for all of Zakeya’s materials was about $180, Armstrong said. Her daughter now uses part of the sales money she earns to buy new rolls of tape and other materials.
As for sales, Zakeya has simple pricing system.
“The bigger the bag the more it is,” she said.
Shoulder bags are her most expensive product, at $20.
“Because it takes a lot of time and tape,” she explained.
Her wallets cost $3 and women’s purses are $8.
Zakeya carries her tape rolls and other materials in a small overnight suitcase so she can work on her projects anywhere, even when she accompanies her mother to her workplace. With Zakeya’s business growing more popular, it may be time for a business upgrade, Armstrong said.
“We’ve got to get a bigger suitcase,” she said, laughing.
To see more of Zakeya’s purses and wallets, or to place an order, visit Armstrong’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latoya.armstrong.148.