No longer seen roaming the halls of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is a woman known as the “TV hostess.” It was her job to collect a fee from patients who wanted to watch the television in their hospital room.

“This lady, when she came to a room, she accepted payment for the television plan in the patient’s room,” recalls Annette Patterson, a longtime hospital employee. “If the patient did not have the money for the TV services your TV would be turned off. No TV for you.”