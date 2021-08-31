After climbing above 2,000 last fall for the first time since 2013, Elizabeth City State University’s enrollment this fall not only stayed above that figure, it also grew by another 52 students.
The University of North Carolina System released an enrollment census for UNC campuses for the fall semester Tuesday showing ECSU’s fall enrollment at 2,054, a 2.6% increase from last fall.
The subjects most students want to study at ECSU remained largely unchanged from last fall. According to ECSU, the top five majors by enrollment this fall are business administration, aviation science, psychology, kinesiology and biology. The top three last fall were business, aviation science and biology.
ECSU cited a number of factors for this fall’s enrollment boost, including increases in the numbers of continuing and returning students, as well as graduate and transfer students. Officials also cited NC Promise, the program now in its fourth year that offers both in-state and out-of-state students lower tuition costs.
“Thanks to NC Promise, ECSU is the most affordable public institution in North Carolina, offering a quality education at an affordable price,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release. “Despite these unprecedented times, and the challenges we face during the COVID-19 pandemic, ECSU is thriving.”
According to Provost Farrah J. Ward, ECSU has seen a marked increase in students interested in returning to campus after enrolling in either distance or hybrid (both in-person and online) courses last year because of the pandemic. The campus saw a 5 percent increase in continuing students, she said.
“We’re excited to see our students come back to campus to continue their education,” Ward said.
ECSU also saw a 40 percent increase in returning students — those coming back after taking off at least one semester.
ECSU also had 196 transfer students enroll this fall, a result of the campus’s continuing efforts to solidify partnerships with community colleges through co-admission and articulation agreements. Graduate student enrollment also grew by 7.6 percent from fall 2020.
Ward credited student retention programs, higher enrollment goals, strong enrollment management efforts, enhanced student engagement, customer-friendly staff, and continued support from alumni for the enrollment growth.
“ECSU’s approach to strategic enrollment has played a significant role in the increase and the team continues to work toward increased goals,” she said. “This is a testament to the work of our faculty and staff who recruit quality students, develop academic programs that are in demand, and provide quality instruction.”