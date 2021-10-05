There is still time to register to attend Elizabeth City State University’s Regional Economic Summit scheduled for next week.
N.C. Secretary of Commerce Machelle Sanders will be the keynote speaker for the event, which will be held at the K.E. White Graduate Center Thursday, Oct. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday was the original deadline to register for the forum. That deadline has been extended, and officials are planning for all 40 slots to be filled.
“It looks like its going to fill up,” said Paul Tine, a member of the ECSU Board of Trustees. “We’re planning on maximum occupancy.”
The economic summit is part of ECSU’s strategic plan to be an economic force for the university’s 21-county service region, said Tine, who chairs the trustee board’s Committee on Regional Development. By participating, business leaders will be able to network and collaborate with others in the area in hopes of fostering better communications and meeting the region's economic needs.
“We thought it would be a great way to bring people together,” Tine said.
The day-long summit will include representatives from a host of economic sectors, including broadband communications, transportation, workforce development, farming, tourism, renewable energy, among others.
“We tried to have a good cross-section,” Tine said.
In the past, economic summits in the region were organized by the former Northeast Commission, which was disbanded and merged into the state’s broader NC East Alliance in 2015. Vann Rogerson, who was the former director of the Northeast Commission, is now president and CEO of NC East and will attend the summit, Tine said.
Sanders, formerly N.C. Secretary of the Department of Administration, was appointed Commerce secretary by Gov. Roy Cooper in February after former secretary Tony Copeland resigned.
Area lawmakers also plan to attend. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Reps. Howard Hunter III, D-Hertford; Eddy Goodwin, R-Chowan; and Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, are scheduled to be on hand.
One part of the summit that Tine and other officials are particularly excited about is a presentation by ECSU business and economic professor Kingsley Nwala. The professor will present an economic forecast for northeastern North Carolina, Tine said. Nwala's presentation will feature economic data collected from all 21 counties in ECSU's service territory.
Tine said several area agencies and organizations partnered to help organize the economic summit. They include area Chambers of Commerce, county economic development directors, local elected officials, the Albemarle Commission, and ECSU's Small Business Technology Development Center, among others.
"We've had a lot of folks from all over to help put this on," he said.
For more information about the economic summit or to register, visit online at www.ecsu.edu/econsummit/.