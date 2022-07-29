...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health has promoted ARHS' director of policy and planning to be the agency's next health director.
Ashley H. Stoop will assume her new duties on Aug. 15, taking over for R. Battle Betts Jr., who recently retired, ARHS said in a press release Friday.
“This is a tremendous opportunity and I am honored to be able to continue to serve ARHS and our communities,” Stoop said in the release. “I look forward to working with our board, staff, and our partners to lead ARHS into the next era of public health and inspire a new generation of public health champions.”
Stoop, who has worked for ARHS since 2005, has worked in a variety of roles in her 17-year career at the eight-county public health agency. Before her job as director of policy and planning — the same job Betts held before he was promoted to director in 2016 — she served as preparedness coordinator, safety officer, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) privacy and security officer, and agency accreditation coordinator.
She also has served on a number of state commissions and boards, including the NC Division of Public Health Agreement Addenda Quality Improvement Council, the NC Institute of Medicine Task Force on the Future of Local Public Health, and the NC Public Health HIPAA Alliance where she served as chair.
Stoop holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications and a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She received her Climate Change and Health Certificate from Yale School of Public Health.
Betts, whose retirement from ARHS took effect Friday, will be taking over as the new CEO and president of the Obici Healthcare Foundation in Suffolk, Virginia.