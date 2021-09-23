Stopping an overdose death

Jerry Newell, director of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, provides residents training on how to administer the drug Narcan to an overdose victim, at American Legion Post 223 on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Wednesday evening. Vertex South, the nonprofit that sponsored the Narcan Training Community Awareness Night, gave away Narcan kits to attendees afterward.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance