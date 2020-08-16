Although most area K-12 students are not heading back for in-person classes until later this school year, some retail stores have noticed little change in back-to-school buying habits.
Keshia Sawyer, store manager at Office Max in Elizabeth City, said this has actually been a strong back-to-school buying season.
“We have more printers and desks going out,” Sawyer said.
Children need desks to work on when they are doing their studies at home and many parents have been coming in and buying desks, she explained.
“Business has not slowed down at all,” Sawyer said. “It’s been pretty much the same as always.”
Pens, glue and all kinds of school supplies also are selling well, according to Sawyer.
Products directly related to efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as cloth face masks and hand sanitizer, have been in great demand, Sawyer said.
The store has worked with school supply drives this year as it always has, Sawyer said.
Annette Johnson, manager of Hibbett Sports at Southgate Park in Elizabeth City, said sales are still brisk, especially on weekends.
There has not been a sharp decline in sales compared with the back-to-school period last year, according to Johnson.
“We’re a little bit slower than last year,” Johnson said.