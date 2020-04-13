A line of severe thunderstorms packing high winds blew through the region Monday, causing numerous power outages and localized flooding.
No injuries were reported. Several homes were damaged by falling trees, according to Christy Saunders, emergency management coordinator for Pasquotank and Camden counties.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Dominion Power was reporting 1,123 customers without power in Camden County and 1,094 without power in Pasquotank. Dominion’s outage numbers elsewhere were 586 in Currituck, 10 in Perquimans and four in Chowan.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation reported a peak of 1,700 members with power outages Monday. AEMC spokesman Chris Powell said 522 of those customers were in Camden, 670 were in Pasquotank and 485 were in Perquimans. There were also a few scattered outages in Chowan, he said.
“We have restored power to all but 12 members and expect to have power restored to those members this evening,” Powell reported around 5 p.m. Monday.
The city of Elizabeth City also reported periodic power outages throughout the day on Monday.
Shortly before 5 p.m. there were about 400 city electric customers without power in the airport area, according to City Manager Rich Olson.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center experienced a brief outage and relied on backup generation until service was restored.
At one point Monday morning, the region was under a severe thunderstorm warning. Saunders said in an email that a severe thunderstorm was located over Burgess, 7 miles southeast of Hertford, about 10:11 a.m. and moving northeast at 100 mph. The storm was packing 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, she said.
In addition to the numerous power outages caused by downed power lines, the storm caused roads to flood, making some impassible for a time, Saunders reported.
Among the roads that flooded were Riverside Avenue and Flora Drive in Elizabeth City, Sawmill Road in the Weeksville area, Meadstown Road and Nixonton Road in Pasquotank, South Mill Dam Road in Camden, and Windy Heights Drive in Camden.
In the flooded area at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Flora Street, a Pontiac became stuck in the floodwaters Monday morning and had to be pulled out by a tow truck. The vehicle’s two passengers were able to get out of the vehicle safely.
Elsewhere, a tree fell on a house at 600 W. Main Street in Elizabeth City and another fell on a mobile home at 1030 Halls Creek Road. Camden officials also reported a tree fell in front of the ABC store in that county and Edenton officials reported a tree fell on a woman’s home there.
Downed utility lines were reported in the road on N.C. Highway 343 South in Camden and N.C. 343 north, also in Camden. Power lines were also reported down at other locations in Pasquotank and Camden.
The high winds also blew a roof partially off a farm building at 1379 Weeksville Road.
At one point Monday, the National Weather Service was issuing high wind, flood, coastal flooding warnings for the region. The weather service warned that southerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph could last through 5 p.m. The warning advised people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Residents were also urged to stay in the lower levels of their home and avoid windows.