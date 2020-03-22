Allison Chandler says it’s happened to her more than once.
She’ll get out of her car in a parking space reserved for veterans and someone will come up and scoldingly tell her: “This is not for you — it’s for your husband who served.”
Chandler said she calmly tells the person she is a veteran.
As Chandler told her story about people assuming she’s not a veteran because she’s a woman, heads nodded in agreement around the room at the Chief Petty Officers Association Clubhouse in Elizabeth City. Other women attending the recent Military Women’s Appreciation event at the CPOA club talked about having similar experiences — and even that exact experience.
“I just have a feeling that we’re not being recognized the way we should be recognized,” Chandler said.
Chandler’s pet peeve seemed less momentous than the wrenching stories of sexual assault and other abuse and trauma that other women also shared, but the nine women who attended the”#strongtogether” gathering of military women agreed that seemingly minor slights take a toll over time.
Chandler shared the story of a woman who was told by men in her unit that they couldn’t talk until she left. The woman replied that it was disrespectful for them to say things they couldn’t say in front of her.
“You have a voice and that’s the big thing,” Chandler said, adding it doesn’t have to be a loud voice.
Chandler, who is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard, said about 20 women attended the first Military Women Empowerment event last year. This year nine women attended, which Chandler attributed largely to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Chandler said the event is designed to provide information about services that are available to veterans. It also provides a space for female veterans and women in active military service to share their experiences and draw strength from their shared stories.
“This is so the women can have a voice,” Chandler said.
One of the key topics at this year’s Military Women Empowerment event was trauma and ways to overcome it.
“You don’t have to stay where you’re at,” Chandler told other women at the event.
The women talked about sexual assault, sexual harassment, peer pressure and being passed over for promotions.
Chandler said a survey was conducted of 20 women who attended last year’s event. Of the 18 who answered the survey, 60 percent said they felt their military service was invisible to the community; 40 percent reported seeing another woman in the service abused or assaulted; 90 have used drugs or alcohol to lower their stress level; 55 percent have struggled with thoughts of suicide; 65 percent feel alone; 40 percent were sexually assaulted while serving; and 35 percent did not report abuse or sexual assault.
Chandler said she thinks women don’t report incidents of sexual assault and sexual harassment because, even in the era of Me Too, they don’t think they will be believed.
Andrea Battig, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, told the group that she came home from Iraq with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. She said she decided to seek help in 2008, but recalls walking out of the Veterans Administration medical facility before her appointment in tears. She later went back to the VA and was diagnosed with PTSD, she said.
Battig attended the Military Women Empowerment event last year and said it was an amazing experience. She said it helped with her healing process.
Chandler said she’s glad for Battig. “I just knew that she needed us,” Chandler said.
The consensus of the women who attended this year’s event was that things are getting better even if there’s still a long way to go.
Chandler said she wants people to understand that the group’s purpose isn’t to bash men. She and other women in the group said their goal is to have pride in the jobs they’ve done — or are still doing — for the country and to make the situation better for women, both those who’ve served and those still in the service.
Chandler said another goal is to get the word out to other female veterans that help is available. For more information, call 335-5594.