A local U.S. Coast Guard unit located about six miles from Base Elizabeth City traces its roots to a 1972 federal environmental act.
Capt. Tedd Hutley, commander officer at the National Strike Force Coordination Center, recently provided that tidbit and other information during a presentation to the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club.
The Coast Guard’s National Strike Force was created in 1973 as part of the Clean Water Act of 1972, Hutley said during the meeting which was held Jan. 14 online.
Today, the National Strike Force is formed of about 275 members and includes the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf strike force teams, the Public Information Assist Team and the Coordination Center, Hutley explained.
The three regional strike teams and the PIAT are all deployable units. In the early 1990s, the Coast Guard established the Coordination Center, which has operational, tactical and administrative control over the four units, Hutley said.
He described the Coordination Center as the “tip of the iceberg” to the entire NSF operation.
The Coordination Center also supports the strike teams by providing standardized equipment and preparedness training, logistical support, as well as other services, according to the Coast Guard.
The strike teams often deploy to a host of environmental accidents, mishaps and disasters involving oil spills, hazardous materials, weapons of mass destruction and incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
Strike team members are technicians trained in chemical identification and how to use equipment and personal protective gear when handling hazardous materials, Hutley said. They are also specialists in entering confined spaces, such as compartments in partially submerged vessels.
One recent case involving a strike team happened in 2019 when the motor vessel Golden Ray capsized off the coast of Georgia near St. Simons Sound, Hutley said.
The Golden Ray was carrying about 6,000 new automobiles at the time, Hutley said. According to news reports, all of the ship’s crew members — about 23 — were rescued.
During their initial response, strike team personnel provided crisis communications, vessel damage assessment and assisted in search and rescue operations, the captain said. Over the next two years, the NSF remained involved in overseeing the salvage operation of the Golden Ray, which had been declared a total loss.
In another incident, a strike team was deployed to a fishing vessel that had hauled up in its net World War II-era canisters filled with a mustard agent, a chemical weapon that causes severe blisters. The situation required the strike team's considerable expertise to safely resolve, Hutley said.
Hutley is a native of Sequim, Washington and entered the Coast Guard in 2000 under a direct commission. He has a bachelor’s degree in marine science and his career has been devoted to the Coast Guard’s environmental response mission.
His first tour in the Coast Guard was at the NSF Coordination Center, where he served as a team leader. After earning a master’s degree in marine affairs, Hutley was reassigned to the Coordination Center, this time to serve as the NSF Operations Officer.
Later, while serving as the executive officer of the Gulf Strike Team, in Mobile, Alabama, Hutley oversaw a strike team detachment that spent nearly 4 months overseas supporting an international mission to destroy Syrian chemical weapons.
His return in June 2020 to take command of the NSF Coordination Center marks his third tour in Elizabeth City.
The National Strike Force Coordination Center is located on N. Road Street between Holy Family Catholic Church and Fairway Terrace. It is a stand-alone unit from the Coast Guard’s main base, which is located off Weeksville Road southeast of the city.
The Atlantic Strike Team is located in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and the Pacific team is based in Novato, California. The Public Information Assist Team shares the same building as the NSF Coordination Center.