...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Student fight at Northeastern captured on video investigated by sheriff's office
A fight between two students at Northeastern High School captured on video has led to at least one juvenile petition being filed, and could lead to additional charges, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.
A video of the fight, shared with The Daily Advance on Friday, appears to show two female students pulling on each other and hitting each other inside a classroom with other students present. One girl is slammed into a table and then into a wall.
As the student is on the floor against the wall, the other student runs back and stomps her.
Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that the PCSO's School Resource Officer Division is investigating the assault depicted on the video.
"At this point, one juvenile petition has been issued for simple assault and a possible second petition may be issued for the second juvenile involved once the investigation is complete," Wallio said. "It has been determined that the argument started over a dispute over money that eventually led to the assault."
Wallio said the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools "may have consequences in place for a school policy violation for the filming of the event."
ECPPS officials had not replied to questions about the incident Friday evening.