...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Student from violent incident at NHS among victims in shooting
One of the teen girls wounded in a shooting last week had been involved earlier the same day in a violent incident at Northeastern High School, a local law enforcement official confirmed Friday.
"One of the juveniles involved in the fight at NHS is also a victim of the shooting being investigated by ECPD," said Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, referring to the Elizabeth City Police Department.
A video sent to the Daily Advance last week appears to show a female student punching and pushing another female student while the second girl tries to push herself away from the attack.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said last week that the incident had already led to the filing of one juvenile petition, with the possibility of additional charges.
In the video, one girl is slammed into a table and then into a wall.
As the student is on the floor against the wall, the other student runs back and stomps her.
Wallio confirmed last week that the sheriff’s School Resource Officer Division is investigating the assault depicted on the video.
“At this point, one juvenile petition has been issued for simple assault and a possible second petition may be issued for the second juvenile involved once the investigation is complete,” Wallio said. “It has been determined that the argument started over a dispute over money that eventually led to the assault.”
The Daily Advance reported previously that two female teenagers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds March 16, prompting Elizabeth City interim Police Chief Phil Webster to plea for the public’s help in reversing what he described as the community’s “ongoing epidemic” of gun violence.
“Unfortunately, I’m coming back before you with another tragic incident in our community,” said Webster, speaking at a news conference Friday, March 17.
The two female teenagers, one 16 and the other 17, were shot Thursday, March 16, while traveling in a car on Cale Street. Both victims were transported first to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and then on to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Webster said one of the teenagers has been released from the hospital, but he did not know the medical status of the other..
According to Webster, the teens had been with two other young people in a red 2000 Ford Mustang traveling on Cale Street when the shots were fired. The car’s other occupants were a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.
Asked this week about the connection between the Northeastern incident and the shooting, Webster did not comment, and referred questions about the high school incident to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials.