A local businesswoman says several students, including her son, filed a written complaint with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools after they overheard teachers using a racial slur while referring to Black people.
Shannon Baylor-Henderson, who owns Content Commanders, said the incident occurred on June 22 while her son, Jasir Henderson, 17, was attending study hall during the ECPPS’ summer learning session. Jasir is a rising senior at Pasquotank County High School, but the summer session was being held at nearby Elizabeth City Middle School.
Baylor-Henderson is the former director of the Eastern Women’s Entrepreneurship Center at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Graduate Center. She also sits on the board of the school district’s Education Foundation.
According to her, Jasir and several other students were in study hall, which was being overseen by two teachers, a male and a female. The teachers were talking between themselves but could be overheard, Baylor-Henderson said, according to her son’s account.
One of the students, a white female who was sitting near Jasir, overheard the teachers using the “N-word,” Baylor-Henderson said. The female student asked Jasir if he had heard the racist language, and Jasir at first questioned whether he had heard the teachers correctly.
Jasir couldn’t be reached for an interview but talking with an WRAL TV-5 reporter last week, he described his reaction to the teachers’ comments.
“Mostly shock,” Jasir told a reporter. “Not understanding or believing that that just happened. School is a controlled environment, and it wasn’t controlled.”
Jasir and his fellow students complained to other teachers and school administrators, who told them they needed to put their complaint in writing, Baylor-Henderson said. The students submitted their written complaint that day.
“There were five children who filed the complaint, including mine,” Baylor-Henderson said.
Also on that day, Baylor-Henderson received an email from her son detailing the incident. She said because of the subject matter in the email her first reaction was what her son was describing was part of a school assignment.
“Mom, that wasn’t an assignment,” her son told her later that afternoon, she said. “It actually happened.”
Baylor-Henderson said she sent an email to ECPPS officials demanding an investigation into her son’s complaint. She heard back the following day from the school district’s human resources director. According to Baylor-Henderson, the HR director said the two teachers had been removed from the summer learning program.
She also said that she has met with school administrators, but the two teachers in question were not present at that meeting. Nor has Baylor-Henderson been contacted by the school district’s interim superintendent, Eddie Ingram, she said. Ingram just started his new position on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Baylor-Henderson has a total of four Black sons who will be enrolled in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools when school starts on Aug. 23. She said Thursday that she recently learned that the school district has opened a new investigation into the incident, but officials have not been able to corroborate the students’ complaint. She said she plans to write an open letter to the school district discussing what the experience feels like for her and other parents with children in the school system.
Baylor-Henderson also said she and her husband have hired an attorney who is advising them on the situation. She knows the names of the two teachers but has been advised by her attorney to not divulge them publicly, she said.
The school district is prohibited by state laws from discussing the students’ complaint publicly because it involves confidential student and personnel matters, said district spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer.
Sawyer said ECPPS’ policies prohibit the type of conduct the teachers are accused of, and the district “does not condone disrespect or discrimination against any student or staff, and always acts in good faith to address such concerns.”