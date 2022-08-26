Local college students are among those looking forward to new student loan forgiveness plans announced by President Joe Biden this week.
Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Education will erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for students and former students with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000 annually.
Students from low-income families who receive Pell Grants to attend college will receive even more debt relief — another $10,000 in canceled debt — as well as a pause in their federal student loan repayments.
The plan, which will affect an estimated 40 million Americans, is designed to help ease the burden on those paying a large share of their income to retire student loan debt.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University student Christian Larue, a senior from Garner majoring in general ministry, said during a back-to-school bash at Waterfront Park Thursday that he plans to learn more about the debt relief plan.
“I don’t know if I qualify,” Larue said.
But he definitely plans to find out, he added.
MACU junior Kimberly Sawyer of Burlington, who is majoring in cross-cultural ministry, also plans to take a close look at student loan forgiveness. She said she hopes it will help her.
Jordan Brooks, an Elizabeth City State University senior from York, Pennsylvania, who is majoring in criminal justice, said she is excited about Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
“That would help me a lot,” Brooks said. “I’m going to go to law school.”
Brooks is still applying to law schools so she doesn’t yet know where she will be headed next. But she understands that law school is expensive anywhere, so she is glad to hear about new opportunities for student loan forgiveness.
Jordan’s twin sister, Taylor, is a junior at ECSU majoring in psychology with a minor in education, said student loan forgiveness “absolutely” would help her as she looks toward attending graduate school.
Besides the plan to cancel debt, the U.S. Department is also proposing a new rule that would require borrowers to pay no more than 5% of their discretionary income monthly on undergraduate loans, raise the amount of income that is considered non-discretionary income and therefore is protected from repayment, forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments, and cover the borrower’s unpaid monthly interest.
Comments on The Daily Advance’s Facebook page from parents of college students or former students tended to be supportive of the plan.
“I just want to remind everyone how many times we have bailed out industries (banks, auto, construction, farming, etc.), and we collectively handed out billions in PPP giveaways just recently,” one commenter said, referring to the Paycheck Protection Plan that awarded more than 11.8 million loans to help businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Reducing student debt is just good economics, and considering the bailouts mentioned above, the forgiveness should have been on a larger scale.”
“I paid off my kids loans,” another commenter said. “It’s the promise I made for good grades and work. If the government is going to help I say have at it. Take the help. Look at the tax breaks the billionaires got. That didn’t trickle down to the masses.”
“This benefits all 3 of my adult children,” another commenter said. “They all had financial aid & took out loans while in college. I was very happy with the announcement yesterday! They will still owe, but this does help!”
Still another said, “YES I had loans for college, and YES my son did too. And I have already PAID all of them off. Am I mad? NO. This is a very fortunate bill to pass, millions of people in debt are now going to be able to fix their credit. Is everyone upset about it mad about the PPP loans?? And how they were forgiven and wiped clean? Including Senators and Congress’?? Doubt it.”
The Department of Education is preparing to launch an application that will enable student borrowers to report income and apply for the loan forgiveness.