A group of area elementary students learned about torque, gravity and friction while playing with paper cutout turkeys during Thursday’s College of The Albemarle virtual STEM Night.
Lisa Meads, who chairs COA’s mathematics and engineering department, and Todd Krueger, assistant professor of physics, led the virtual lesson from a physics lab on the COA campus in Elizabeth City.
Xander Alcocer, 8, a student at Grandy Primary School in Camden, said he enjoyed the activity and looks forward to the next one.
“It teaches me science and math,” he said, adding he also enjoys being able to do the activity with his sister, who is 11.
Xander said he learned about torque and friction from doing the activity, which involved moving a paper cutout turkey down lengths of string and wire.
He said his turkey moved exactly the way the turkey did in the virtual demonstration by Meads and Krueger.
Meads said that while the college does not collect data on which schools participating students attend, there were about 50 kids ages 6-14 who pre-registered for kits, and kits were picked up at COA campuses in Elizabeth City, Currituck County and Dare County.
“We had approximately 25 kids in attendance for the Zoom event, with ages ranging from 6-14,” Meads said.
Pre-registration is now open for the Dec. 10 Virtual STEM Night, “Why does Rudolph’s Nose Glow So Bright?” Pre-registration closes Nov. 27.
“These events use interactive activities to engage children and young adults in STEM-related topics while planting the seed in STEM education and careers.” Meads said.
In Thursday’s activity students colored a paper turkey, cut it out and folded it together. They then attached a straw to the turkey, threaded a string through the straw and dropped the turkey from the top of the string.
When the turkey fell straight down, a number of students immediately recognized what was going on: “Gravity.”
But when a piece of smaller straw was attached to the turkey, the turkey did not fall straight down but wobbled or climbed down the piece of yarn.
The instructors explained that was a result of friction.
Krueger then attached a turkey to a meter stick and dropped one end to demonstrate torque, which is a rotational force. Different placements of the turkey along the stick, and placement of feathers on the turkey, resulted in different speeds of movement, which prompted a further discussion of torque and how it works.
And again, all of this was being done with paper turkeys, just in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
So far the community STEM outreach initiative by COA is winning high marks from area school districts.
Terri Wilson, STEM coordinator for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, said the district is pleased with the learning experiences that the COA Community STEM Outreach program and the virtual STEM nights offer students.
“We are excited to take advantage of this opportunity and partner with COA’s math and natural science programs to bring their interactive STEM activities to our families and schools,” Wilson said. “Providing experiences that engage students and allow for the practice of STEM-thinking and exploration of STEM-related careers aligns with our district’s vision of preparing our students to be productive, competitive, and successful citizens.”
Ethan Ipock, 10, a fifth-grader at Camden Intermediate School, said he liked watching the turkey move up and down the string. He said he also learned some new things about friction.
“The more friction you have on something the more it will slow down,” he said.
Ipock said he enjoyed the activity and looks forward to future events.
More information and online pre-registration for future STEM Night programs is available at www.albemarle.edu/stem.