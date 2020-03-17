Students, parents and teachers said Tuesday they think classes will work well as they move online so students can learn from home.
Domoni Tillett, a first-grader at P.W. Moore Elementary School, said he usually works on an iPad but was taking home a ChromeBook to use for his lessons while he’s not at school.
Like millions of other North Carolina schoolchildren Domoni will not be receiving instruction at school for the next two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all schools in the state to close on Saturday as a way to increase “social distancing” in the face of the coronavirus threat.
Domoni said he likes using the ChromeBook at school and thinks he will still learn a lot while he’s at home.
Regina White, Domoni’s mother, agreed that he will do well at home. She said Domoni likes using the ChromeBook and enjoys his classes.
White and other parents came to P.W. Moore on Tuesday to pick up ChromeBooks and information about how students will learn from home during the next two weeks.
“He loves learning,” White said of her son. “In fact he’s disappointed that he’s not going to be in school.”
She said she doesn’t worry about Domoni getting distracted and not focusing on his lessons.
“Like I said, he loves to learn,” White said.
Jennifer Hilliard, a fourth-grade teacher at P.W. Moore, said she already is accustomed to using digital technology to teach students.
“I implement a lot of technology in everyday instruction,” she said.
But there’s still no substitute for face-to-face interaction with students, so that’s being built into the lessons using livestreaming that allow students and teachers to be face to face virtually.
Hilliard said maintaining interaction with students is important, especially for students in elementary school. Teachers have built positive relationships with students and those relationships need to be maintained, she said.
“At this point it’s essential,” Hilliard said.
Lashonda Griffin, mother of P.W. Moore Elementary fifth-grader Jamya Randolph, said there will be a learning curve for parents during the shift to remote instruction. But teachers and principals are providing support to parents to help the transition go smoothly, she said.
“They’re doing it step by step so it shouldn’t be that hard,” Griffin said.
Jamya said she uses a ChromeBook a lot already. The hardest part of learning from home for her will be not seeing her friends at school, she said.
Jamya thinks she’ll learn a lot at home because teachers are good at using the ChromeBooks in her classes.
Star Hentz was picking up Chromebooks for her sons, Mario, 8, and Damik, 7.
“I’m hoping it will work out,” said Hentz, who also works full time. She said her sons’ grandmother is helping her take care of her children while she’s at work.
P.W. Moore Elementary Principal Dexter Jackson-Heard announced to parents Tuesday that school supplies are available for them to take home if they need them.
Monica Riddick, P.W. Moore’s media coordinator, said she’s helping teachers who ask for support prepare their online lessons.
“I’m making sure that they have everything that they need,” Riddick said.
Riddick added that she also has been making sure students have the technology that they need to get through the next two weeks.
Like other ECPPS teachers and administrators, Riddick has made plans to work from home beginning today.