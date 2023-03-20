...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 28 degrees
expected for interior area of southeast Virginia and northeast
North Carolina again tonight, while low temperatures of 30 to
32 degrees are expected near the immediate coast and in urban
areas of Hampton Roads. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Study eyes public transport option to OBX for workers
The Albemarle Rural Planning Organization is spearheading a workforce transportation study to evaluate the feasibility of public transportation options for workers commuting to Dare County from five area counties.
The five counties included in the study include Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Washington and Tyrrell counties.
The ARPO, the Inter-County Public Transportation Authority and the N.C. Department of Transportation are asking employers and employees to complete a survey as part of the study.
“The study is aimed at identifying transportation solutions for employees traveling to the Outer Banks for work,” a press release from the ARPO states. “This survey is geared toward decision-makers asking questions specific to your business operations on the Outer Banks.”
The employer survey features 21 questions on subjects ranging from onsite parking availability for employees to difficulty in hiring qualified candidates because of transportation challenges.
“The study will analyze the existing barriers and challenges that employers and employees may currently encounter and the role transportation plays in those,” the press release states. “The study will also gather information on the expected participation in a workforce transportation program from an employee and employer viewpoint,” the press release states.