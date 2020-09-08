Residents of Perkins Estates are asking the city of Elizabeth City to pay the initial cost of repairing a failing storm water retention pond at their subdivision.
Residents say that $200,000 is needed to repair the pond, money the Perkins Estates Property Owner’s Association doesn’t have, residents wrote in a letter that was read during a City Council meeting last month.
“We are not asking for a handout,” states the letter, that was signed by 22 households in the subdivision. “We understand that as homeowners it is our responsibility to ultimately pay for the upkeep and repairs of these ponds.”
The association is asking the city to establish a special taxing district for the subdivision that would allow Perkins Estates property owners to reimburse the city over time.
“We simply have no realistic way to raise those kinds of funds,” the letter from the association reads, referring to the $200,000.
Assistant City Manager Angela Judge said that city staff is researching the issue and will present options to City Council at its Sept. 14 meeting.
“Staff is following the direction of council and researching the matter and will provide the background information they (council) are looking for,” Judge said. “We are certainly going to put our legwork into it and find out what we can.”
The subdivision was developed in 2006 but it took six years before the first homes were built. Only the first phase of the subdivision — 41 homes — has been finished. Phase 2 has an additional 41 home sites.
The subdivision has two stormwater retention ponds, the largest of which is 1.5 acres and rapidly failing.
The property owners group said that the pond is in “imminent risk” of encroaching upon an adjoining property owner not in the subdivision and it has already encroached on the N.C. Department of Transportation's right-of-way on Perkins Lane.
“Since Hurricane Matthew, this pond’s banks have collapsed anywhere from three to four feet, largely due to wave action erosion,” the association said. “Contractors, and our engineer, estimate that the pond banks have collapsed over seven feet from the original plans.”
Restrictions and covenants prohibit the association from charging annual assessments of more than $150, the letter stated.
Perkins Estates resident Jason Gillis, a local attorney, helped write the letter to City Council and said that Councilor Johnnie Walton inspected the retention pond before council's Aug. 24 meeting.
“(Walton) said he would ask staff to get that moving,” Gillis said. “We wrote the letter to make sure everyone else on council was aware.”