Nathaniel A. Perdue (center), followed by fellow College of The Albemarle graduates, receives high fives from COA faculty as he leaves COA's summer commencement ceremony at the Performing Arts Center, Tuesday evening. Perdue earned a diploma in welding technology.
Arnold Wayne Haislip (right) shakes hands with College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell during COA's summer commencement at the Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City, Tuesday evening. Haislip earned an associate degree in arts.
The roughly 32 graduates who participated in College of The Albemarle's summer commencement Tuesday afternoon have a wide variety of career and educational goals as they take their next steps toward the future.
Sandra Bates, a summa cum laude graduate of the Aviation Systems Technology program and one of two student speakers at Tuesday's ceremony, said graduates got where they are because of their hard work but also because of support from family, friends, and COA faculty and staff.