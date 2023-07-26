The roughly 32 graduates who participated in College of The Albemarle's summer commencement Tuesday afternoon have a wide variety of career and educational goals as they take their next steps toward the future.

Sandra Bates, a summa cum laude graduate of the Aviation Systems Technology program and one of two student speakers at Tuesday's ceremony, said graduates got where they are because of their hard work but also because of support from family, friends, and COA faculty and staff.


  