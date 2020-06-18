The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools plans to launch a summer learning plan designed to boost children’s reading skills while also providing them the social distancing recommended by state officials.
The ECPPS Board of Education approved the plan last week.
Amy Spencer, chief academic officer for ECPPS, said the Summer Jumpstart program will be submitted to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction on Monday for its review.
Spencer explained that the program is designed to provide supplemental summer learning for students whose learning has been adversely affected by the impacts of COVID-19.
While the program targets students in grades 1-5, it focuses particularly on second- and third-graders who have been identified as needing additional reading support.
Teachers will provide online instruction to small groups of students in 30-minute intervals. However, traditional “paper” options will be available to students who don’t have internet access or who prefer not to work online.
While the summer program is optional, Spencer said every effort has been made to create a program that students and parents will want to be part of.
In addition to the summer program, options for supplemental instruction outside the regular school day will be offered to students who need and want them when school resumes in the fall.
School board member Sharon Warden asked whether ECPPS has a plan to provide internet access to all students and whether there is funding for it.
Spencer said the state has provided funding to ensure students have access to internet and digital devices.
Superintendent Catherine Edmonds noted that ECPPS has been provided funding to park buses in neighborhoods where they can be used as WiFi hotspots.
Spencer said flexibility is an important feature of the summer learning program. Because the instruction is online, it won’t take as much time from a student’s day as a school-based program would.
Teachers and parents can try to work together to plan a time for the small group instruction that accommodates everyone’s schedule, Spencer said.
“It’s meeting their needs but in a very flexible way,” she said.
Board member Virginia Houston praised the plan, saying she was “glad that we will be able to offer it.”