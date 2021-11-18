BARCO — Sustaining tourism on the Outer Banks sounds easy because of the increasing popularity of beach vacations.
But Whitney Knollenberg, an assistant professor in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management Department at N.C. State University, told participants at the Coastal Economic Summit Wednesday that very popularity is putting strains on the system that sustains tourism.
Knollenberg spent two months on the Outer Banks this past summer and said a shortage of available workers is a major concern in sustaining tourism on the Outer Banks.
Knollenberg posted pictures of signs at different Outer Banks businesses saying they needed workers, one of which said the business was closing due to not having enough help. She said help-wanted signs were a “running theme” during her stay.
“Everyone in this room recognizes the challenges we are facing in terms of serving those people who want to travel again,” Knollenberg said. “We are struggling to serve them with our workforce.’’
Wednesday's summit was held at the Currituck Cooperative Extension Center sponsored by the Currituck Chamber of Commerce and Twiddy and Company Realtors. Several dozen people, most from the tourism industry, attended the three-hour event.
A continued shortage of workers will ultimately result in tourists having a negative experience while visiting the beach, Knollenberg said. Those negative experiences include waiting in long lines at restaurants or finding them closed several days each week, she said.
“There are more people on our beaches, more people at our cultural sites,” Knollenberg said. “But that takes more people to maintain that quality experience that people have on the Outer Banks. If people don’t get that great experience, those are the experiences that people tend more to share more.”
One fix is to provide more affordable housing, Knollenberg said. The just completed state budget in fact allocates $35 million for affordable housing in Dare County. The funds can be earmarked for public safety personnel, teachers and others needed to sustain the economy. Knollenberg said the money is a good first step in sustaining tourism.
“It’s going to be an incremental process, a little bit at a time to move that forward,” Knollenberg said. “That will help the community challenges that we are talking about.’’
Knollenberg said people need to be able to afford to work and live in their community and that allocating housing to certain professions that support tourism and the community should be “part of the conversation.”
“How do you define that?” Knollenberg asked. “But in an economy like Dare and Currituck counties, tourism is such a key piece and that should be part of the conversation.”
Knollenberg also encouraged participants to reach out to tourism leaders and to tourism-related business owners in other vacation destinations to see how they are dealing with sustaining tourism.
“Learn from them and see what works,” Knollenberg said. “But even better (ask) what doesn’t work.”
Jane Harrison, a coastal economics specialist with North Carolina Sea Grant, said a lack of affordable housing in Currituck is a weakness that could hamper the county's future economic growth.
Harrison said Currituck has many advantages in attracting economic development but like many growing cities and counties affordable housing is a concern.
“We have the same problem in Raleigh, we don’t have enough places for people to live,” Harrison said.
Harrison said there is no one “magic solution” for the problem and that several different options are available. One is to provide incentives for developers to build affordable housing.
“Allow more density if you include more affordable housing,” Harrison said. “There are a lot of opportunities for private and public partnerships.”
But Harrison warned there will probably be “pushback” when it comes to proposing affordable housing.
“There will be plenty of people that don’t care because it doesn’t affect them,” Harrison said. “They will see some kind of negative.”