At 21, Alyson Stephenson is not only one of the newest downtown Elizabeth City business owners, she may well be one of the youngest.
Stephenson’s Sunny Cove Boutique held its ribbon cutting ceremony during the December First Friday ArtWalk and business thus far has been brisk, she says.
“I was open for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and it was huge,” said Stephenson. “People were standing outside at 7 a.m. to come inside.”
The women’s boutique is located at 613 E. Main Street next to Port Discover. The space has long been home to downtown boutiques.
Stephenson was a nursing student when she began working for the former Elle Lynn Boutique in the same space. She says she “practically ran the place,” but when she graduated from College of The Albemarle’s nursing program, she decided to take a job as a nurse, thinking she would become an entrepreneur later on.
Elle Lynn’s owner, however, was ready for a change, so Stephenson said she decided to make one, too. She purchased the business in July, using her earnings as a nurse. She then launched Sunny Cove, first as an online boutique.
“It all lined up perfectly,” she said.
Stephenson says it had always been a goal to own and operate a boutique. She just didn’t know that she’d achieve her goal so soon.
“The last six months for me have changed like crazy,” Stephenson said.
Inside the boutique, shoppers will see what Stephenson describes as young, modern and trendy clothing. The collection of items for sale, she says, all sell for $45 and under. It is a sales strategy that focuses on appealing to a broad market, she says.
“I feel like the more reasonable you are, the more you end up making,” she said.
Stephenson also has her eye on branding her own line of Sunny Cove clothing. Stephenson says it’s something for the future, but she hopes to work with a clothing manufacturer to present her customers with her unique label.
Sunny Cove Boutique is open Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.