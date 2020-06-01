Support for EC Health and Rehab

Staff at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation on U.S. Highway 17 South wave as one of the vehicles participating in a parade of support drives past the nursing home, Friday morning. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 46 resident cases of the highly contagious coronavirus and 19 staff member cases as of Friday. Nine residents of the nursing home have also died from the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance