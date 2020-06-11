CURRITUCK — Currituck teachers, students and community residents rallied Wednesday morning in support of ousted Currituck High School Principal Brian Matney as the Currituck Board of Education met nearby in closed session.
The school board voted 3-2 last week to not renew Matney’s contract in a move that has sparked outrage on social media.
Around 50 people, many holding signs of support for Matney, rallied at J.P. Knapp School to encourage the Board of Education to reconsider Matney’s ouster. Matney has been Currituck High School principal for two years. His current contract ends June 30.
Board of Education members Janet Rose and Will Crodick, both of whom voted to extend Matney’s contract, expressed support for the ousted principal to rally participants before going inside Knapp to attend the board’s closed-session meeting.
Rose later told The Daily Advance she was advised by the school board’s attorney that she could not comment on Matney’s non-renewal as a board member but could comment as a parent.
“As a parent I can say that my daughter has received an outstanding education at Currituck County High School under Dr. Matney’s leadership,” Rose said.
Karen Etheridge, Dwan Craft and Bill Dobney were the three board members who voted to not renew Matney’s contract at last week’s meeting. They have not explained the reasons for their decision.
Rally goers presented Rose with a statement they said had been signed “by a majority” of Currituck High School teachers and other school staff asking the board to revisit Matney’s contract non-renewal. The letter said teachers and staff find it “unconscionable that a leader of such high caliber” would not have his contract extended. The two-page letter also said Matney has “raised the academic profile of the school” back to a competitive level.
An online petition asking the Board of Education to renew Matney’s contract had almost 1,000 signatures of support Wednesday afternoon.
A teacher who asked not to be identified out of fear of retribution from Currituck Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik, said Matney is one of the top principals they have served under in three decades of teaching.
“I was shocked, despite all of his achievements, that they are trying to do this,” the teacher said. “(Matney) does what is best for the staff and students.”
Rising senior Hailey Richardson was one of several students holding a sign in support of Matney. She said she started attending Currituck schools the year Matney started as principal.
“(Matney) welcomed me with open arms and since I have come here he has been super nice,” Richardson said. “He knows me by name and he says ‘hello’ every time he sees me. He may not know that I am having a bad day but he always manages to put a smile on my face.”
Rising junior Jamie Martine said Matney is supportive of students at Currituck High School.
“(Matney) always greets us at the door when we walk in and he has been at almost every sporting event that I have been at,” Martine said. “He also goes to a lot of club events and it is nice to see him out recognizing students.”
Currituck Commissioner Paul Beaumont also attended Wednesday’s rally, telling participants that seven of his 11 children have graduated from Currituck schools. He said he has seen improvements at the high school under Matney’s leadership.
Beaumont, who coached the high school girls’ golf team last year and has helped coach the football team in past years, said Matney holds students and teachers accountable and that may have upset some people.
“(Matney) has the best interests of the students in mind and, guess what? Sometimes the best interest of a student is that they may need to be suspended in the best interest of that school, the best interest for your safety,” Beaumont said. “If that is the kind of actions that gets you kicked out of the county, then we are in a bad, bad situation, folks.”
Currituck Register of Deeds Denise Hall also attended Wednesday’s rally. She expressed shock at the board’s decision to not renew Matney’s contract, saying he actually should be the school district’s next superintendent.
“In my opinion, they should make him the superintendent,” said Hall, who stated she was attending the rally as a concerned citizen and not in her capacity as an elected official. “I think he would make an amazing superintendent.”
Stefanik announced in April that he had accepted a job in Ohio and will leave Currituck at the end of July. Currituck school officials announced Wednesday that Stefanik’s departure from Currituck has been moved up to Friday.
It is not known if Matney’s contract was discussed in the Currituck school board’s closed session on Wednesday. The board is scheduled to meet again on June 25.
Staff Writer Reggie Ponder contributed to this report.