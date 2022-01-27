Trey Allen has accepted two jobs from N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby during his long legal career.
Now Allen hopes to join Newby on the state’s highest court.
Allen, general counsel for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, announced last year that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for Seat 5 on the state Supreme Court. The seat is currently held Supreme Court Justice Sam Ervin, a Democrat who is running for re-election.
State Court of Appeals Judge April Wood is also seeking the Republican nomination for Seat 5 on the N.C. Supreme Court. The primary is May 17.
Allen brought his campaign to Elizabeth City earlier this week, meeting with members of the Pasquotank Political Action Committee, a group of local conservatives.
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Allen’s first stop was clerking for then Associate Supreme Court Justice Newby in 2005-06. Then last year, Newby, after being elected chief justice, asked Allen to serve as the AOC’s general counsel. In that position, Allen leads an office of 11 lawyers whose duties include providing legal guidance to judges, clerks of courts and magistrates across the state.
Allen said Newby encouraged him to run for a seat on the Supreme Court.
Allen said if elected he would espouse the judicial philosophy of originalism. Originalists believe that all statements in the Constitution must be interpreted based on the original understanding at the time the document was adopted.
Allen said Newby and current U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are originalists. He also said the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia adhered to the same philosophy when he was on the court.
“An originalist says that judges are bound by the meaning of the Constitution at the time it was ratified,” Allen said. “Judges, courts don’t have the power to rewrite the Constitution. Judges are servants of the law, not the masters of the law.’’
Allen also told the several dozen people who attended the PAC meeting that he believes in the right of citizens to bear arms and that parents have the “fundamental right” to oversee the care and control of their children.
“Also, our constitutional rights don’t take a break during a state of emergency,” Allen said. “Those are the principles that I will carry to the bench, if by God’s grace, I am elected to the Supreme Court.”
Democrats currently enjoy a 4-3 majority on the state’s highest court and both seats on the November ballot are held by Democrats.
“In this election, the majority of the Supreme Court is at stake,” Allen said. “We have a chance to get the court a majority of justices that believe in that originalism philosophy. It’s vital that we have the right people on the court.’’
If Wood wins the GOP primary and defeats Ervin in November, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would name Wood’s replacement on the state Appeals Court.
If that happens, the GOP’s 10-5 majority on that court would be narrowed to 9-6. That majority could further shrink to 8-7 if Appeals Court Justice Richard Dietz wins the other state Supreme Court seat on the November ballot. Dietz’s term on the Appeals Court ends in 2024.
“We need to keep the seats we won in 2020,” Allen said. “The problem is that seat the people gave her (Wood) in 2020 is vacant (if she wins). Do you think Gov. Cooper is going to appoint a conservative constitutionalist? No.”
In between serving as a clerk for Newby and his current role at AOC’s general counsel, Allen was an education law attorney with a Raleigh law firm from 2006 to 2013 and a full-time faculty member at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from 2013 to 2021. He is currently on leave from UNC since taking his position with the state courts system.
Allen and his wife, Melissa, have five children, all of whom are homeschooled. Allen was in the Marine Corps from 2000 to 2005, serving a tour in Iraq in 2004.